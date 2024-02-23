Bills Urged to Cut Ties With Longtime Veteran, Trade for $39-Million WR

Knox noted that the Bills are facing a significant cap deficit this year and won’t have the money to keep key players like Davis. Releasing Morse could generate close to $8.5 million in cap space, but Knox suggested another route for Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“Ideally, though, Buffalo would trade Morse rather than lose him for nothing as a cap casualty,” Knox wrote. “In this hypothetical scenario, the Bills flip him to the Dallas Cowboys for receiver help.

“Brandin Cooks, who is set to carry a $10 million cap hit, is also a potential cap casualty. Dallas may be in the center market with Tyler Biadasz set to hit free agency, so a player swap could benefit both teams.”

Cooks has been a reliable receiver since entering the league in 2014, going over 1,000 receiving yards in six seasons and catching 57 total touchdowns in that time — including eight last season. The Bills will likely be in need of a new No. 2 receiver next year as Davis is expected to fetch a big contract in free agency and already shared a post that appeared to say goodbye to fans.

The Bills are expected to see some other changes in their wide receiving corps, with Trent Sherfield also headed to free agency and Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News predicting that receiver and return specialist Deonte Harty will be a cap casualty this offseason.

Bills Could Go Young at Wide Receiver

The Bills could also choose to target a new receiver through the upcoming NFL Draft. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports predicted that the Bills could go after Oregon receiver Troy Franklin with their No. 28 overall pick, adding the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher with a knack for making big plays.

“Franklin is a tall speedster whose numbers increased in each of his three seasons at Oregon,” Trapasso wrote. “There’s some after-the-catch juice to his game too. Precisely what the Bills need offensively.”

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler also named the Bills as a candidate to draft Keon Coleman, who is projected as a late first-round pick.

“While more consistency in his hands over the middle of the field is warranted, his ceiling as a perimeter threat remains as lofty as anyone in the class,” Fowler wrote of Coleman. “Although taller, larger wideouts are often placed in the bucket of ’50-50′ ball extraordinaires that can play above the rim, if nothing else, Coleman has showcased sudden footwork, a nuanced release package off the line of scrimmage and the vision and burst to take it for six on every touch.”