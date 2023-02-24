Bills’ Von Miller Turns Heads by Working Out With Rumored Trade Target

While he’s putting in work to recover from a torn ACL, Von Miller could also be doing some recruiting for the Buffalo Bills.

Miller took to Instagram on February 23 to share a video that showed him working out with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been named as a potential trade target for the Bills. Miller has been active in recruiting friends to the Bills, including repeated efforts last season to entice former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. to come to Buffalo.

Von Miller and Derrick Henry working out, and there have been rumors of Derrick Henry to Buffalo 👀 pic.twitter.com/yV9tZ1m2KC — . (@ShakirBetta) February 23, 2023

Von Miller, Derrick Henry Putting in Offseason Work

Miller’s video showed him working alongside Henry as he went through various strength training exercises. Miller suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detriot Lions, and said in December that he wanted to stay active with the team.

“When I get back to Buffalo I’m gonna job shadow [general manager] Brandon Beane,” Miller said in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “Any time that I have, I’m gonna pour it back into football.”

Miller added that he saw himself as becoming a general manager one day, especially after watching Buffalo’s approach.

“I’m a fan of football in general and eventually my goal is to be a GM,” Miller said. “I saw what the Bills have been building and it caught my attention.”

Miller has worked on building a team in Buffalo as well, frequently reaching out to Beckham over the course of the last season to attract him to sign with the Bills. Beckham ended up sitting out the entire season as he continued to rehab from his own torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl.

Henry a Target for Bills?

Some believe Henry could be another target for the Bills to boost their offense and build more weapons around quarterback Josh Allen. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington said on “Get Up” that the Tennessee Titans could be willing to trade away Henry, who is in the final year of his $50 million contract.

“You want to trade a guy before it’s too late,” he said. “Maybe they get something. Trade away Derrick Henry to the Buffalo Bills. Just speculating here, but man, that’d be a fun one.”

Henry would give the Bills one of the league’s best running backs, who last season rushed for 1,538 yards with 13 touchdowns. Henry has also been adept in the passing game, and last season made a career-high 33 receptions for 398 yards.

Derrick Henry: 3,475 rushing yards after contact since 2020 Most in the NFL 💪 pic.twitter.com/qI7x1knAV8 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 20, 2023

Acquiring Henry would also help with another major goal for the Bills in the next season — limiting the number of hits that Allen takes in the rushing game. Allen has been one of the league’s most effective rushing quarterbacks, rushing for 1,525 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Beane said after the conclusion of last season that he wants to see Allen taking less punishment.

“The only thing I’d get on to him is he’s got too many bruises on him,” Beane said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “And we’ve got to work on taking less hits. That’s the only reason I’m going to ever criticize Josh is just take less hits.”