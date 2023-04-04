Bills Von Miller Shares Vacation Picture With 2 Star Teammates

Von Miller is spending the offseason in the tropics with a pair of Buffalo Bills teammates.

The All-Pro edge rusher took to Instagram this week to share a vacation photo with wide receiver Gabe Davis and tight end Dawson Knox. The picture — which Miller initially shared in his Instagram stories and Bills reporter Bradley Gelber re-shared on Twitter — showed the three posing together on a dock by a body of water with the caption “Tropical Bills.”

Miller has been putting in some hard work this offseason as he rehabs from a season-ending ACL tear, but has also been closely involved in some of the team’s offseason activities.

Bills Fans React to Von Miller’s Vacation Snap

Miller’s picture went over well with Bills fans, with some seeing it as a good sign that the teammates were choosing to spend part of their offseason together.

“Love that these guys vacation together in the offseason! Maybe culture matters?? TRUST THE PROCESS,” one fan tweeted.

Sandal burn is no joke. pic.twitter.com/mTGjk68e1b — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 3, 2023

Miller has already been putting in plenty of hard work as he rehabs from a torn ACL suffered in the team’s Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. Miller underwent surgery and has been sharing some pictures and videos of his workouts as he regains strength.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared some praise for the work Miller has put in, saying he’s staying engaged with the team and right on track with his rehab.

“To have a player go down with a major injury that he had, that type of injury, and then to stick around the team I think says a lot about who he is as a person, who he is as a teammate, which is off the charts, right?” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “Then you talk about the piece that he’s working on, which is getting healthy to play and play well on the field, that’s a whole other piece, and to this point, it sounds like he’s on schedule.”

Von Miller Learning New Position This Offseason

When he’s not been rehabbing his knee and spending time in the tropic with his teammates, Miller has been learning a new position — front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has let Miller shadow him through the NFL combine and offseason league meetings, part of Miller’s career goal of becoming a general manager one day.

“I do think he’ll do it,” Beane told the Buffalo News of Miller’s goal. “He seems like – as I’ve gotten to know him – when he’s something on his mind, he’s serious about it. And to me, he could have had a meeting or two with me and then not brought it up again. And I mean to me, he’s dug deeper and deeper.”