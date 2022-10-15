Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Makes Strong Statement on Patrick Mahomes

The on-field rivalry may be fierce, but there’s a lot of mutual respect between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The teams, tied atop the AFC at 4-1, meet on Sunday in a game that could have major playoff implications. The Chiefs finished ahead of the Bills in each of the last two seasons, and their home-field advantage was a big factor in consecutive playoff wins that sent the Bills home short of the Super Bowl.

Ahead of this Sunday’s matchup, Bills edge rusher Von Miller is sharing some big praise for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saying he’s already put together a Hall of Fame resume in just four full seasons as a starter.

Miller Shares Love for Mahomes

While Miller’s task for Sunday will be keeping Mahomes under wraps and preferably on the turf, he had plenty of good things to say about the Chiefs quarterback. Speaking to reporters this week, Miller said Mahomes is the “definition of a Hall of Famer,” adding that he’s changed the way the game is played.

“There’s never been a quarterback that has played the game like Patrick Mahomes,” said the Bills edge rusher, via NFL.com. “When you start thinking about Hall of Fame player, sometimes people put the Hall on everybody, right? They say, ‘This guy’s going to be a future Hall of Famer. This guy’s first ballot.’ Patrick Mahomes is the definition of a Hall of Famer. He changed the game. Nobody has ever played the game like he has.”

#Bills LB Von Miller on #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "He's always running away and throwing left handed passes on me on and off the football field." #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/UliMw81aXa — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) October 12, 2022

But that doesn’t mean Miller has always been rooting for Mahomes. He was on the rival Denver Broncos until midway through last season, and Miller said he was pulling for the Bills when the teams met in the playoffs last season.

Miller also revealed that he has some off-the-field ties to Mahomes. Aside from both being Texas football legends, the two also have the same advisor helping look after their money.

‘’We got the same financial advisor, so no matter what I do, I could never get away from Patrick Mahomes,” Miller said.

Bills Stars Close With Mahomes

Miller isn’t the only member of the Bills with plenty of praise for Mahomes. Quarterback Josh Allen has also grown close to his All-Pro counterpart, developing a friendship off the field. The two have hung out at Formula One races and teamed up for a televised golf match against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Josh Allen has plenty of respect for Patrick Mahomes on and off the football field #BillsMafia #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0zOrF4agcl — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) October 12, 2022

Mahomes has also shared some praise for Allen.

“When you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win,” said Mahomes, via Pro Football Talk. “You always want to compete. Josh is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback – physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he’s a great dude too.”

This moment between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is awesome ❤️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/5RBPUcoMwH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 24, 2022

The two shared a viral moment on the field after last year’s playoff game. After the Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion, allowing the Chiefs to tie the game after scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds remaining before winning on the first overtime drive, Mahomes ran the length of the field to find Allen and share an embrace.