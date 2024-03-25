Bills GM Reveals Von Miller’s Reaction to Taking Pay Cut This Season

With the Buffalo Bills facing a significant cap crunch this offseason, Von Miller was willing to take one for the team.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke out about Miller this week, revealing the veteran edge rusher’s reaction to a renegotiated contract reduced his salary cap number by $8.02 million for the coming season.

Speaking to reporters on March 24, Beane shared some praise for Miller’s willingness to restructure his deal and help the team dig out a bit from its salary cap issues.

“I thought Von did something I don’t know that many people would’ve done, because he took less than what he was guaranteed, and say what you want, whether you thought he’s performed to the level or not,” Beane said Sunday, via the Buffalo News.

Bills GM Sheds Light on Contract Negotiations

The Bills announced Miller’s reworked deal on March 6, a day that also included some significant roster moves that generated more than $30 million in total. The Bills also parted ways with veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer, while also cutting loose wide receiver Deonte Harty and center Mitch Morse.

Beane revealed on Sunday that the team entered into negotiations with Miller’s agent, then the Bills general manager spoke directly with Miller on the phone. Beane said players are often not directly involved when a contract is restructured, but he wanted Miller to be part of the process. The two have grown close, with Miller shadowing Beane last offseason at the NFL Combine as Miller stated a goal to become a general manager one day.

Beane said the conversation with Miller went well and the veteran edge rusher had a team-first approach when it came to restructuring his contract.

“He put the team first. He wants to win,” Beane said. “He said that since the day he got here, and to basically cut it in half and go below his guarantee, I don’t know if I’ve seen a player do that, especially someone that’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer like him. So, much respect for him.”

2 years ago today Von Miller was officially introduced by the #Bills pic.twitter.com/HnEAjpouOo — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 17, 2024

Miller’s new deal gave the team some much-needed space, saving $8.6 million over next year’s cap, USA Today’s Nick Wojton reported at the time the new deal was announced. The contract did add other bonuses, including a $7 million signing bonus that will be prorated over the next four years.

Bills Looking for Rebound Season From Von Miller

Miller had a slow start to his 2023 season after returning in October from a torn ACL. He made little impact through much of the regular season, making just three total tackles with no sacks, but showed improvement toward the end of the season and into the playoffs. Miller began to generate more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, though still failed to register a sack in two playoff games.

Beane admitted that it was a tough season for Miller and compared his return to White, who had a slow return from his own ACL tear suffered the previous season.

“Last year was tough. We saw that with Tre’Davious (White) trying to work back from his injury. I do think Von will look more like the Von we know coming into this year,” Beane said.