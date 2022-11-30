Bills’ Von Miller Gives Major Update on His Return from Knee Injury

Von Miller has a date for his return to the Buffalo Bills — even if it’s just a tentative one.
The edge rusher gave new insight on the knee injury he suffered in the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which was initially feared to be an ACL tear but later confirmed by Miller to be a lateral meniscus injury. Miller gave an update on the injury on Tuesday, giving a date when he hopes to be back on the field.
Miller Wants to Return for AFC East Showdown
Though Miller was already ruled out of this Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots, the All-Pro edge rusher revealed that he could be back as soon as Week 14 against the New York Jets.
“It’s going to have to be addressed, but I do feel like I can play through that,” Miller said on the November 29 episode of The Voncast on Bleacher Report. “So, I’m just gonna wait a little bit, wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about seven to 10 days. And hopefully, right before the Jets game, I will be back.”
Miller would not guarantee a return against the Jets, but seemed to put to bed any fears that he could be out for the season.
“I can tell you this: you have not seen the last of Von Miller,” Miller said. “I’m gonna miss this week, but I think every other week after this, I should be able to give it a shot.”
Miller added that it’s been difficult for him to be away from teammates, but is focused on his rehab and then the bigger goal of winning another Super Bowl.
“I just want to be in the mix, man,” he said. “I came here for a reason. I came here to win a Super Bowl.”
While Miller will be out for a key game against the Patriots, the Bills do have some help on the way. Fellow defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, who both missed last week’s win over the Lions, were able to return to practice this week. The Bills also saw the return of All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White, who suffered an ACL tear last season.
Miller Helping Toward Bigger Goal
While he is awaiting his return, Miller has been doing his part to help the team gear up for a potential Super Bowl run by publicly recruiting his former teammate. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is close to a return from a torn ACL suffered in the last Super Bowl, and has a free agent visit planned with the Bills on Friday.
Miller has consistently said that his former Los Angeles Rams teammate will be signing with the Bills despite a strong push from the Dallas Cowboys.
“OBJ’s taking a visit (to Buffalo) this Friday,” Miller said on Tuesday’s episode. “Yeah, he’s gonna be here. Everybody was like, ‘Oh, no. The Cowboys.’ Hey, man. It ain’t over ’til it’s over. He’s gonna see the Giants, us and the Cowboys. And I think when he comes here, I don’t think he’s gonna leave.”