Bills’ Von Miller Gives Major Update on His Return from Knee Injury

Von Miller has a date for his return to the Buffalo Bills — even if it’s just a tentative one.

The edge rusher gave new insight on the knee injury he suffered in the team’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, which was initially feared to be an ACL tear but later confirmed by Miller to be a lateral meniscus injury. Miller gave an update on the injury on Tuesday, giving a date when he hopes to be back on the field.

Miller Wants to Return for AFC East Showdown

Though Miller was already ruled out of this Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots, the All-Pro edge rusher revealed that he could be back as soon as Week 14 against the New York Jets.