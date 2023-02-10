Bills’ Von Miller Drops Bold Prediction for the Team Next Season

Von Miller’s prediction for the Buffalo Bills next season might be something closer to a premonition.

The All-Pro edge rusher has been a fixture at Super Bowl week, hosting his Voncast from radio row in Phoenix ahead of Sunday’s game. In between interviewing fellow players and sharing insight, Miller shared what he said was the “script” for Buffalo’s next season — and it ends with a bang.

Von Miller’s Big Prediction

In his podcast appearance on February 9, Miller said he was confident that the Bills would rebound in the upcoming season after being bounced from the playoffs in the divisional round this year. Miller then joked about a claim from former NFL running back Arian Foster that the NFL “scripts” the outcome of each season, saying it was in Buffalo’s script to win it all next season.

“I hope — I don’t even like saying hope — I know we’ll be back,” Miller said. “We’ve just got to keep going. Plus the NFL script says the Buffalo Bills are going to win it next year.

Von saw next season's script already 🔮 pic.twitter.com/LScFLAit6e — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2023

Miller’s own season ended in disappointment months before the Bills’ season came to an end. He suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions, and though he initially expressed hope he could return back for the playoffs, Miller ultimately ended up undergoing season-ending surgery and was placed on injured reserve.

Miller did his part to keep the team focused on their goal of winning the Super Bowl, even bringing a replica of the Lombardi Trophy to the team’s locker room. The future Hall of Famer said before the season that the trophy is a good motivator that he’s used before, bringing it out during last year’s Super Bowl run with the Los Angeles Rams.

“When you get to a certain point in the season, and you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, that replica is the exclamation point on, this is what it’s about, you know, we’ve come this far,” Miller told ESPN in September. “It wouldn’t have the same sting if I brought it out here today, you know? We’re looking at like playoffs, two, three weeks left in the season where guys can refocus and you really want to get the most out of everybody, and you really want to show that this is what it’s about. That’s what I’m gonna do here.”

Miller’s Return Coming

Miller also revealed this week that he plans to be back by the time the Bills take the field again. Though rehab for a torn ACL can take a year or more given the severity, Miller said he is on track to return for the start of the season and in a good place mentally.

Von Miller says he'll be ready for next season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o6raSbCIez — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 9, 2023

“I feel like I will be ready for next season,” Miller said, adding, “I feel really, really good. I think it’s going as good as it can go. The body’s going to do what it’s going to do. I think mentally is the thing you’ve got to focus on and I feel like I’m in a great place mentally.”