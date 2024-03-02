Ex-Bills RB Named One of NFL’s Top ‘Under-The-Radar’ Free Agents

Zack Moss Could Compete for Another Starting Job

Moss struggled to find his footing during two-and-a-half years in Buffalo. After a promising rookie season with 481 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Moss played through injury in his second season and remained cemented behind Devin Singletary on the depth chart. By the time the Bills drafted James Cook in 2022, Moss appeared to be on the way out and had just 17 carries through five games before being traded.

But after a strong season with the Colts, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon believes Moss has the chance to compete for a starting job with a new team.

“Running backs face a challenging market, so there may be plenty of free-agent steals at the position. In particular, Zack Moss looks like a prime low-cost candidate with the upside of a starter,” Kenyon wrote.

Kenyon noted that Moss showcased his versatility in Indianapolis, adding 27 receptions for 192 yards and two receiving touchdowns last year. The Bleacher Report writer predicted that Moss could return to the Colts, but should also see interest from other teams.