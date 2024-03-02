Ex-Bills RB Named One of NFL’s Top ‘Under-The-Radar’ Free Agents

Zack Moss appeared to be at a career crossroads in the middle of the 2022 season, falling down the depth chart with the Buffalo Bills before being shipped to the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline.
But the 26-year-old bounced back in 2023, rushing for a career-best 794 yards and five touchdowns as he took over the spot of lead running back while Jonathan Taylor was out with an injury. Moss is now headed to free agency, where one insider believes he could become one of the league’s too “under-the-radar” gems.
Zack Moss Could Compete for Another Starting Job
Moss struggled to find his footing during two-and-a-half years in Buffalo. After a promising rookie season with 481 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Moss played through injury in his second season and remained cemented behind Devin Singletary on the depth chart. By the time the Bills drafted James Cook in 2022, Moss appeared to be on the way out and had just 17 carries through five games before being traded.
But after a strong season with the Colts, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon believes Moss has the chance to compete for a starting job with a new team.
“Running backs face a challenging market, so there may be plenty of free-agent steals at the position. In particular, Zack Moss looks like a prime low-cost candidate with the upside of a starter,” Kenyon wrote.
Kenyon noted that Moss showcased his versatility in Indianapolis, adding 27 receptions for 192 yards and two receiving touchdowns last year. The Bleacher Report writer predicted that Moss could return to the Colts, but should also see interest from other teams.
“Along with the Colts, the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants would be logical destinations for Moss,” Kenyon wrote. “The Cincinnati Bengals could be as well if they move on from Joe Mixon this offseason.”
Bills in the Market for a New Running Back
Though Cook cemented himself as the lead running back in Buffalo this season and became the first Bills back to top 1,000 yards since LeSean McCoy, the Bills are still expected to make some moves in the backfield this offseason.
The team has three veteran running backs — Damien Harris, Ty Johnson and Latavius Murray — all headed to free agency. Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey predicted that the Bills would likely try to re-sign Johnson, who started on the practice squad and moved to the active roster after Harris was lost to a season-ending injury. Johnson eventually rose to the No. 2 back behind Cook.
The Bills could also look to bring in another veteran to boost the power rushing game. Matt Bove, sports director for Buffalo’s WKBW, said former Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott could be a logical target.
“I really think Ezekiel Elliott makes sense for the Buffalo Bills,” Bove said. “When you hear his name, I think you immediately go, ‘Why would the Bills spend big-time money on a running back out of his prime.’ He’s not going to cost you big-time money. I think Ezekiel Elliott could be had for $2, $3 million dollars a year.”