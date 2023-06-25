Heavy Sports AFC East Live Divisional Debate: Jets Versus Bills [WATCH]

Who is going to win the AFC East in 2023?

The Buffalo Bills have won three crowns in a row and are the prohibitive favorite to win it a fourth time this upcoming season.

Bet MGM has released the AFC East division winner odds ahead of 2023:

Buffalo Bills (+130) New York Jets (+250) Miami Dolphins (+275) New England Patriots (+750)

Gang Green has been the team of the NFL offseason after acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. Could the Jets win the divisional crown for the first time in 21 years?

Well, that is exactly what we are going to debate about live on Tuesday, June 27 at 4:30 pm ET. You can watch the show right here on the article page [link at the top].

Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden will represent the Jets and Emily Bicks will defend the Bills. They will go back and forth debating the merits of each squad.

Throughout the live show and during the lead-up to it, fans can comment and ask questions in our comment section below.

For a chance to be featured on the show, you must send your commentary in the comment section of this article. Load up the comment section ahead of time with all of your questions about the Bills and Jets.

Is there a certain weakness on either squad you want to be addressed on the show? What is your most pressing question? Heck, you can share your opinion on who you think is going to win the AFC East in 2023 and you can explain why!