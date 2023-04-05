Former NFL MVP Wants to Play Backup for Bills QB Josh Allen

While Cam Newton announced on March 20, “Ain’t 32 motherf******* better than me,” in a video posted to Twitter after throwing passes in front of scouts at Auburn’s pro day, the former NFL MVP quarterback is now singing a different tune.

In a Youtube video shared on Wednesday, April 5, the 33-year-old said he’d be open to taking on a backup role in order to return to the NFL. However, the former Heisman Trophy winner, who hasn’t played a snap since December 26, 2021, after re-joining the Carolina Panthers halfway through the season and going 0-5 as a starting quarterback, said he won’t play backup for just anyone.

Newton has a very specific, short list of quarterbacks he’d be willing to play second fiddle to, which includes Buffalo Bills superstar Josh Allen.

Update: Cam Newton says he's willing to be a backup in the NFL. Guys that he's willing to backup include: Deshaun Watson, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Fields, Tua, Josh, Hurts, Lamar, Rodgers, and 3 rookiespic.twitter.com/lNB5ZmTxqL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 5, 2023

The No. 1 quarterback Newtown wants to play back up for is controversial Cleveland Browns star, Deshaun Watson. “I’ve grown to admire the person and the athlete that he is. Going through a lot of turmoil, but I believe… that’s behind him.” The three-time Pro Bowler’s No. 2 pick is Lamar Jackson — “where he decides to go.”

The rest are listed in the following order: Justin Fields , Tua Tagovailoa , C.J. Stroud , Bryce Young , Anthony Richardson , Jalen Hurts , Aaron Rodgers , Allen , and Sam Howell.

“When you think about the list, it’s really to the point,” Newton said. “Some of those guys may already have penciled in backups that franchise is probably okay with and that’s fine. I’m just voicing my own opinion and I’m just getting the narrative out.”

Newton was Floated as a Possible Backup for Allen Amid Trubisky’s Predicted Exit

Just before the 2021 NFL started, Newton was cut by the Bills’ AFC East rival, the New England Patriots, after head coach Bill Belichick chose rookie Mac Jones as the team’s starter. Newton was a free agent before returning to the Panthers as a backup in November, during which appeared in eight games, completing 69 passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

After Newton announced in January 2022 that he was done playing in Carolina, his name was floated as a possible replacement for Allen’s then-backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, whose tenure in Buffalo was never expected to be long-term. Trubisky went on to sign a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cam Newton says he's healthy, and is willing to accept a backup role in the right situation, for a winning-type team: "I'm not coming back for no 5-12. I can tell you that now."#NFL I @wcnc I #Panthers pic.twitter.com/o19XF7CaHm — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 10, 2022

After Newton appeared at Auburun’s pro day last month, CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin wrote, “There’s a reason Newton has been unsigned for more than a year. He’s going on 34 with an extensive injury history, he admittedly struggled to pick up the Patriots’ offense during his last full-time starting gig, and he hasn’t posted above-average passing marks since his 2015 Super Bowl bid with the Panthers.

“Still, he’s remained a solid rushing threat when healthy — you simply can’t teach his size (6-5, 245) — and there’s always a need for quality QB insurance across the league.”

The Bills Already Signed Kyle Allen as Allen’s Backup

Unfortunately for Newton, the Bills already signed a former Panthers quarterback, Kyle Allen to be Allen’s No. 2 for the 2023 NFL season. Buffalo was once again in the market for a new backup quarterback after Case Keenum signed a two-year deal to return to the Houston Texans just hours after the NFL’s official free-agency tampering period opened on March 16. Two days later, the Bills signed Allen’s real-life best friend with the same surname.

The 27-year-old, who spent last year with the Houston Texans, spends the offseason training alongside the Bills star, and the two vacation together with their significant others, so having great chemistry in the quarterbacks’ room, a paramount factor for Josh, should not be an issue. Allen was asked whether Josh played a part in getting him to Buffalo, and the former undrafted quarterback says the reverse happened.

“I’ve really respected this franchise over my career in the NFL,” he said. “We’ve played them probably three or four times. It’s been just a tough, hard-nosed game every time. We’ve played in Buffalo too. Just the energy in the stadium, the fans, and how tough it is to come in here and win. I just wanted to be a part of something like that.”

While transitioning from training mates to teammates may be difficult, Allen isn’t worried. “I think just the competitiveness, we feed off of each other. Everything he does in life is very competitive… so I think that’ll push both of us.” In 23 game appearances and 19 starts throughout his career, Allen has passed for 4,734 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.