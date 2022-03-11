Bills ‘Interested’ in Cardinals’ 2-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher: Report

The Buffalo Bills had the No.1 defense in the NFL last season, however, they are expected to lose more than a few of their starters in free agency due to salary cap restrictions, and will be in the market to beef up the defensive line.

NFL Insider Jordan Schulz reported on Friday, March 11 that the Bills are one of the teams “interested” in nabbing Arizona Cardinals‘ premier pass rusher, Chandler Jones, who’s coming off a Pro Bowl season where he tallied 10.5 sacks, 41 tackles, 36 pressures, six forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Schultz tweeted, “Chandler Jones’ market is about to heat up. #Seahawks, #Broncos, #Dolphins, #Falcons – among others – all eyeing the All-Decade performer, who only just turned 32. I’m told Jones will command at least $15-18M on the open market. He wants to play for a contender.

“I’m told the #Bills and #Eagles are also interested in Chandler Jones, who continues to be one of the premier pass rushers in the league.”

While the 6-foot-5 linebacker’s age could cause concern for offering him a long-term deal, the Super Bowl champ is 32 years old, Jones remains one of the league’s leading pass rushers.

Lucky for the Bills, Jones Said Money Will Not be the Driving Force of Which Team He Chooses

Today's Bickley Blast touches on the #AZCardinals not expecting to use the franchise tag on Chandler Jones. #RedSea Full Video: https://t.co/BMbuRlWnGn pic.twitter.com/eeuwV0PPCS — 98.7 Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 8, 2022

The Bills are finally under the salary cap after releasing linebacker A.J. Klein and guard Jon Feliciano, but they remain a cash-strapped team that would struggle to offer Jones what Schultz predcits will be “last least $15 to $18 million” contract.

While appearing on The NFL Players Podcast on March 9, the former first-round pick from the 2012 NFL Draft said that money is not his incentive for leaving Arizona:

To be completely honest, it’s not about money at all. Where I am in my career, I’ve gotten contracts, I’ve gotten the Super Bowl, but I think scheme is huge. Or for me, winning more championships. I’ll say it again, it’s not about money. I will say I want to go to a place that maximizes my talents. There have been times in my career where I’d say I caught myself out of position. I do take the blame, but at the same time it’s like, ‘Hey, should I have been doing that?’ I have enough comfort where I am in my career and this age to say that.

Chandler Jones to the Bills, Chandler Jones to the Bills, Chandler Jones to the Bills (Just trying to speak it into existence) — Primetime Adam (@AdamZientek3) March 11, 2022

If Jones’ goal is to win another Super Bowl, well, Buffalo is likely near the top, if not, the No.1 choice on his list of preferred destinations. The Bills have the highest odds to win Super Bowl 57.

While it’s hard to imagine Jones taking a crazy pay cut, the Bills could sign by offering him a longer-term, restructured deal to fit him under the salary cap.

The Linebacker Said His Main Goal Is Finding a Team that ‘Maximises Chandler Jones’ Talents’

Khalil Mack – 32 yrs old, 23.5 sacks last 3 yrs, $21M AAV, missed 10 games 2021, have to trade draft picks Chandler Jones- 32 yrs old, 30.5 sacks last 3 yrs, $15M AAV, missed 2 games 2021, no draft picks traded If you were upset yesterday but not pumped about Chandler Jones? pic.twitter.com/zBYEpYXgyZ — Greg Cover 1 🏈 (@GregTompsett) March 11, 2022

Jones, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots, is looking to find a place that naturally embraces his style of play.

“Where does Chandler Jones become Chandler Jones? Where can he maximize his talent? I think there were a few times you saw it this season, where you were like, who is this guy?” Jones said to former teammate Logan Ryan on The NFL Players Podcast.

“Week 1, five sacks … so you see flashes of it, and I’m pretty sure there were times where people said, ‘Why did it disappear, where is it going?’ Not to put it on just the game plan — I’m sure there were a lot of different things that goes into it. But again, going into free agency, what team maximizes Chandler Jones’ talents?”

READ NEXT: Bills Could Possibly Sign QB Colin Kaepernick as Josh Allen’s Backup