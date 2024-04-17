C.J. Stroud Reveals 3-Word Reaction to Bills Trading Stefon Diggs to Texans

C.J. Stroud didn’t have any reaction at all when the Buffalo Bills first sent All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

He needed to wake up first.

The Texans quarterback spoke out on the blockbuster trade, which saw the Bills send Diggs and a pair of draft picks in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025. Stroud revealed that he had been traveling and was completely out of touch when the trade first went down.

“I was asleep,” Stroud said, via reporter Ruben Gamez on X.

Trade Took C.J. Stroud By Surprise

Stroud explained that he had returned from the West Coast and was catching up on sleep when the Bills and Texans finalized the blockbuster deal.

“I had been on the West Coast, back home in L.A., so I was knocked out,” Stroud said. “I keep my phone under the stairs; I get a lot of phone calls. So I didn’t really know and I woke up, and my boy Chase B texted me. He’s like, ‘How you feelin’, bro?’ ”

CJ Stroud “I was asleep” when the Texans traded for Stefon Diggs lol!#wearetexans pic.twitter.com/FSYR3boJTs — Ruben Gamez (@713HouSports) April 15, 2024

Stroud said he fell back asleep not realizing that the calls were in response to the trade, and it wasn’t until later that he learned what happened.

“It was cool,” Stroud said. “It was really fun to see that.

The Texans quarterback said he had the chance to meet Diggs at the Pro Bowl and was looking forward to getting to know him better.

“We’ve been able to grow our relationship from there,” Stroud said. “It’s really cool to be able to go from that scene to him being a teammate of mine, and I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said the team is excited to add Diggs to an already stacked offense.

“When we watched the tape of Stefon, we looked at the player in its totality,” Ryans said, via reporter Coty M. Davis on X. “We looked at what he has done and how he has been productive. This is a guy who has been an All-Pro player. He has been a Pro Bowl player. He has had over 1,000 yards in multiple seasons. We are excited about adding Diggs to our team.”

Bills Moving on After Stefon Diggs Trade

The trade came as a surprise to many, especially after Bills general manager Brandon Beane insisted after the season that Diggs was still the team’s No. 1 receiver going into the next season. But Beane said the Bills had been in ongoing talks with the Texans and decided to close the deal when they offered a second-round pick.