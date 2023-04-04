Former Bills WR’s Message About Gabe Davis Turns Heads on Twitter

While it’s unclear which team Cole Beasley will be playing for next season, he’s not here for any slight slander toward his former Buffalo Bills teammate, Gabe Davis.

On Tuesday, April 4, Beasley saw an article tweeted by Buffalo Rumblings with the headline, “Can the Buffalo Bills Trust Gabe Davis to improve next season?” and the veteran took issue. Beasley tweeted, “Gabe works his ass off. He won’t ever get worse.”

A fan tweeted back, “He needs to improve his catch %,” to which Beasley responded, “He will do that if he’s not catching everything down the field. His whole route tree is low percentage right now.”

He will do that if he’s not catching everything down the field. His whole route tree is low percentage right now. https://t.co/6acBl3qZAW — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) April 4, 2023

Another person tweeted to Beasley, “I mean he WAS worse this last season. Sick of the drops. Time to upgrade at #2 receiver because I’m 1000% not paying him.” Beasley retweeted the message and wrote, “He improved in every stat category last year from the previous even with a nagging ankle injury.”

Davis did see an uptick in stats from 2021 and played through a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2, however, he didn’t have the breakout season expected following his four-touchdown playoff performance against the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He finished the 2022 NFL season with 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns, but the former fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft didn’t flourish into a solid No. 2 receiver behind Stefon Diggs as many hoped he would.

Democrat & Chronicle‘s Sal Maiorana wrote that while Davis set “career highs” this past season, “he struggled with consistency, dropped too many passes, and wasn’t competitive enough on contested balls.”

Even after signing wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty in free agency this offseason, the Bills are highly expected to draft a playmaker in the first few rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. Buffalo is still searching for “that one significant piece that can put them over the top,” The Athletic wrote last week. And if they don’t land DeAndre Hopkins or sign Odell Beckham Jr., “An early-round receiver could be a priority to help the short-term and long-term health of the position.”

Brandon Beane Addressed the ‘Unrealistic Expectations’ Surrounding Davis

During a press conference at the NFL Combine, the Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane addressed the situation surrounding Davis. “Coming off that Kansas City game the year before, people probably had some unrealistic expectations,” Beane said, mentioning the injury he suffered early in the season. “Not to make excuses, but it definitely bothered him. You can just watch the film when he was coming out of his cuts, he was taking an extra step which allowed that defender to stay attached to him as well. He had a few drops that he definitely wants back, but I’ve got a lot of faith in Gabe.”

Buffalo Rumblings‘ Nick Wojton noted in the article that Beasley retweeted, “Davis is a good player, but he shouldn’t be thought of as a high-end number-two receiver. The Buffalo Bills have to capitalize on their championship window with Josh Allen at quarterback and surround him with as much talent as possible. Settling for Davis as WR2 again next year will feel like a failure to me.”

Josh Allen Shut Down the ‘Playoff Gabe’ Rhetoric

Beasley is not the only player who’s come to Davis’ defense this year. Following his big performance against the Miami Dolphins during the Bills’ Wild Card playoff win, during which Davis recorded six receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, the term “Playoff Gabe” popped up in postgame discussions across the league.

A few days later, Allen was asked about the nickname and shut down the “Playoff Gabe” rhetoric. press conference. “I know everybody wants to make it a deal, but he’s the same guy,” Allen said. “He really is. I know this year hasn’t been the best year that he could’ve had, but if you still look at the numbers and stats he put up this year, it’s been a very solid year.”

Davis had six receptions in just one other game, against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10. His biggest performance on the year was against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 5, where he caught three receptions for 171 yards and two scores, during which his 98-yard touchdown marked a new record in franchise history.

“I freakin’ love the guy to death. He’s one of the most-liked guys in the locker room,” Allen continued. “He works extremely hard… not just in season but off-season. He really cares about his team, his teammates. He doesn’t care who gets the recognition. Speaks a lot about who he is.”