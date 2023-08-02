Giants GM Issues Strong Statement on Former Bills WR Cole Beasley

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley will be playing for a different team for the 2023 NFL season, but he’s not exactly starting from scratch with the New York Giants.

The move isn’t a huge surprise, as there’s been a mass exodus of former Bills players heading to the Meadowlands ever since Brian Daboll, Buffalo’s former offensive coordinator, took over as head coach last offseason. However, Giants general manager, Joe Schoen, who served as a front office executive in Buffalo from 2017 to 2021, said they’ve actually been trying to land the 34-year-old for a long while.

While Beasley may be nothing more than an “experienced camp body” as Yahoo! Sports reporter Tyler Greenawalt wrote on July 21, and The Athletic noted, “He’s got his work cut out for him” in order to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster, Schoen has high hopes for the 11-year NFL veteran.

We have signed WR Cole Beasley ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Cgs7COntvm — New York Giants (@Giants) July 21, 2023

“We tried to get him here a couple of times and it just didn’t work out for various reasons, but we’re excited to have him here (now),” Schoen told The Buffalo News. “I knew he still wanted to play. He worked out for us and looked good so we signed him.”

Schoen believes it will be “an easy transition for (Beasley) – he knows the offense and knows what we’re looking for,” he said. While Beasley faces heavy competition in the Giants receivers room, he’s not there to be a mere benchwarmer. And Beasley plans to prove that during training camp.

“I really wanted to get my feet under me and get a chance to get into a camp and show what I can do and be utilized a little more,” he said. While Beasley turned down the opportunity to play with the Giants last season, he now feels confident this was the right move for him. “I already know the offense and I know what (Daboll) is about and I know what the culture is about. I knew I would have a good time playing football here.”

I kinda feel like Cole Beasley can win a roster spot… pic.twitter.com/qZNayPVQLW — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) July 27, 2023

While Beasley told The Buffalo News in January that he’d “definitely” return for another season with the Bills should he receive an offer, that didn’t happen. “They had moved on. I kind of figured that when they drafted (Dalton) Kincaid,” Beasley said. “I talked to (Bills general manager Brandon) Beane once, but it wasn’t about coming back, just (telling me) to let him know if I needed anything.”

Beasley signed a one-year, $1.16 million contract with the Giants, which includes zero guaranteed money, per OverTheCap.com.

“We thought we’d add competition to the spot,” Daboll said of adding Beasley during a press conference on July 27. “He’s been in our system, smart player, he’s crafty. He’s played a long time in this league, so I think when you have a veteran in a room, any room, I think younger players can ask them questions and learn from some of the stuff that they’ve been through.”

Cole Beasley Said He Never Wanted to Retire Last Season

Cole Beasley TD in 7 on 7 pic.twitter.com/2drdksS0vM — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) July 26, 2023



After getting released by the Bills last offseason, Beasley appeared in two games with Tampa Bay Buccaneers before announcing his retirement from the NFL. Beasley told The Buffalo News, “I wanted to keep playing last year. When I went to Tampa, I thought the situation would be a little different than it was – I thought (Chris) Godwin was going to be out a little longer (with his Week 1 hamstring injury) and he literally came back the week after I signed there.

“That threw a wrench into the things and I retired because I wanted to get out of there, not because I wanted to retire. Last year didn’t happen like I wanted it to.”

After a slew of Bills’ receivers failed to deliver in the slot last season, Beasley came out of retirement to sign with the team’s practice squad in December. Buffalo eventually elevated him to the active roster and during the playoffs, he recorded nine receptions for 68 yards and one touchdown.

In 2019, Beasley recorded 67 receptions for 778 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, he tallied 82 catches for 967 yards with four touchdowns. During the 2021 NFL season, Beasley once again caught 82 receptions, but for 693 yards and only one touchdown. His yards per catch (8.45) was the worst of his career.

Despite the Controversy, Cole Beasley Looks Back Fondly on His Time With the Bills

While Beasley has detailed his misgivings with the Bills organization, he’s at peace looking back at his time with the franchise.

“The whole Buffalo experience was awesome,” he said. “That first year (2019), it brought back the love of football for me. Dallas was a little different – Buffalo is more about football and less distractions. It got me back to where I needed to be mentally… So many good times. Won a lot of games. Got further in the playoffs than I ever had. Definitely a good time and having a quarterback as good as Josh (Allen) didn’t hurt. I had a lot of fun playing in that offense.”