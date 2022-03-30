Ex-Bills WR Works Out with QB Baker Mayfield, Reveals Major Injury

Despite having little cap space, the Buffalo Bills did an incredible job restructuring their roster in free agency. However, they wouldn’t have been able to sign a superstar player like eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller without letting go of a few veteran players like Cole Beasley.

The Bills officially released Beasley on March 17, which instantly cleared up $6.1 million against the cap. The 32-year-old wide receiver remains a free agent, and NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo revealed on Wednesday, March 30, that he’s in Texas staying in shape with Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the latter of whom is looking for a new home after the team traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In addition to Beasley, Mayfield is also throwing passes to free agent Danny Amendola, who spent last season with the Texans, and Alex Bachman, who’s on a futures deal with the New York Giants. The Browns are having trouble unloading Mayfield due to the fact he comes with a cap hit of $18 million.

Beasley’s Agent Told Garafalo That He Played With 3 Broken Ribs Near the End of the Season

While Mayfield’s situation with Cleveland remains messy, Garafalo reminded viewers on Wednesday that Beasley “he’s still a free agent,” and while “he does have interest, but my understanding is that he’s looking for the right deal with the right situation. So he’s being patient.”

Garafalo said he asked around the league if Beasley has anything left in the tank and “Well yeah, the first half of the season he did. He averaged 9.6 catches for the first half of the season and 7.2 on the backend — and they said well, that was after he got hurt.”

So, Garafalo called up Beasley’s agent, Justin Turner, to get to the bottom of it. “‘Was he affected down the stretch?’ and Turner said, ‘Yeah he was. He had three broken ribs. They never really healed which affected his mobility. So, that’s why he wasn’t as dynamic of a playmaker. But feels good about where is right now, getting in that work out with Baker Mayfield and hoping to sign… a lucrative deal in the near future.”

In response, one Bills fan tweeted, “Sounds like there’s always an excuse with him,” as SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings pointed out on Twitter that Beasley didn’t remain on the injury list with a rib injury through the end of the season.

“November 24th he was upgraded to full participant,” Buffalo Rumblings tweeted. “If it was “impacting his play late in the season”, shouldn’t he have been on the injury report?”

In 2019, Beasley recorded 67 receptions for 778 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, he tallied 82 catches for 967 yards with four touchdowns. This past season, Beasley once again caught 82 receptions, but for 693 yards and only one touchdown. His yards per catch (8.45) was the worst of his career.

The Bills Replaced Beasley With WR Jamison Crowder

After releasing Beasley, the Bills seemingly found their new slot receiver for the 2022 NFL season in former New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder, who Buffalo signed to a one-year, $4 million deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

During Crowder’s first season with the Jets, he recorded 833 yards and six touchdowns, but there’s been some regression in his performance over the years due to injuries and a continuous rotation of starting quarterbacks. Over three seasons with New York, he tallied a total of 1,979 yards with 14 touchdowns.

Crowder was initially selected by the Washington Commanders in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. During the 2016 season, he put up his career-best numbers, catching 67 receptions for 847 yards and seven touchdowns.

While it was initially expected for receiver Isaiah Mckenzie to take over Beasley’s vacant role after he was extended a major pay raise, Crowder’s signing puts his exact role moving forward in flux.

