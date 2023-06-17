Former Bills WR’s Tweet About Josh Allen Causes a Stir

While it’s unknown where or if former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley will be playing next season, the 34-year-old reflected on Twitter about the “best leader” he’s ever played with and did not say quarterback Josh Allen.

After retweeting a message on June 15 in which Texans wide receiver Noah Brown said the “leadership” of rookie C.J. Stroud reminded him of his former quarterback, Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott, Beasley wrote, “Dak is by far the best leader I’ve played with. Dak’s huddle presence is something that can’t be taught. That says a lot if this is true.”

The “by far” part didn’t sit well with much of Bills Mafia. One fan tweeted, “Dude never says anything about Allen ever lol,” while another person complained, “Allen is the best QB you ever played with but you find ways to big up every other QB you played with or in the league.”

Josh is the most physically gifted by far. Everybody is different and everybody has their thing. https://t.co/353fwmpRAX — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 15, 2023

Beasley then retweeted a fan’s comment, “Josh Allen can be a great leader while Dak can be the best leader that Cole has played with. Both things can be true people,” and wrote, “Josh is the most physically gifted by far. Everybody is different and everybody has their thing.”

One fan replied, “Seems like you’re saying he’s NOT a good leader with this response. Maybe I’m reading it wrong though?” to which Beasley responded, “Read it as what I said. Dak is the best leader I played with. Lol I don’t know how else to say it.”

Another person commented, “Just wasn’t sure if the utter lack of insight into Josh’s leadership was a slight, or not? to which Beasley wrote back, “I just say what I feel is true.”

A Bills fan asked, “But who led you to your best season?” Beasley tweeted back, “Dak 2016. I’ve said this before y’all just don’t pay attention. 833 yards on only 96 targets and 5 TDS. As a true #3 running half of the route tree that I ran in buffalo.”

However, Beasley’s statistically best year came with Allen in 2020, during which the receiver had 107 targets, recording career highs in both receptions (82) and yards (967). His career high in touchdowns also came with Allen in 2019 when he caught six.

Cole Beasley Claimed He’d Be the Bills’ Best Slot Receiver If He Returned to Buffalo

Back in April, Beasley sounded off on Twitter about how he’d be “the best slot” receiver on the Bills “by a long shot” if he were to return to Buffalo for the 2023 NFL season. While fans had strongly mixed reactions to Beasley’s bold statement, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs gave his former teammate a full endorsement.

The Bills No. 1 receiver first shared a highlight reel of Beasley’s tape before tweeting, “I’ve never seen a better slot receiver than @Bease11.” Diggs then commented, “Imagine watching tape with your coach arguing who’s more open @Bease11 🤝🏾,” before noting, “Just a bease appreciation post… ❤️.”

While a return to Buffalo seems unlikely, if Beasley is going to play during the 2023 NFL season, we’ll know by end of July. The former undrafted player out of SMU tweeted in April, “If I’m not in a Training Camp I’m retiring. Coming in when the season has already started doesn’t give me a chance to be implemented and make an impact. I need camp to develop chemistry with everyone and build confidence. If they won’t give me that then they don’t want me there.”

Cole Beasley Didn’t Enjoy Bills GM Brandon Beane Comparing Him to Dalton Kincaid



Buffalo got creative in finding their new slot receiver, trading up to land pass-catching tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Afterward, Beasley was asked on Twitter about returning to Orchard Park next year and he responded, “I think them drafting that TE in the first round put an end to that man. He’s gonna be on the field. It was fun while it lasted though.”

While Beasley’s tweets insinuated that Kincaid was basically his replacement, he pushed back on the idea that two players could be compared. After seeing tweets about how Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane compared Kincaid to Beasley, he tweeted, “Please don’t compare me to any tight end. Lol… I think every WR gets offended if they’re compared to tight ends…”

Following some pushback from fans, Beasley clarified, “I didn’t criticize the rookie. I just said don’t compare me to a tight end. Dude could be great. We just aren’t similar. The end… Also saying Josh was the #3 qb in the league isn’t a shot at him. Also has the potential to be the best easily.”