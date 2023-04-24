Former Bills WR Makes Bold Statement on Possible Return

While it’s unknown where or if former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley will be playing next season, the soon-to-be 34-year-old sounded off on what he could bring the franchise if they were to bring him back.

The controversial veteran was commenting on the blockbuster trade that sent former Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Bills’ AFC East rival, the New York Jets on Monday, April 24, which spurned a conversation about where Buffalo now ranks in the division.

Beasley retweeted a message that projects the Bills remaining at the No. 1 spot with the Jets behind them at No 2. “It’s closer than you think… check the scores of the bills vs jets last year with no Aaron Rodgers…,” Beasley wrote, which ruffled the feathers of Bills Mafia. One fan tweeted, “Seems to me like Bease throws shade at Buffalo any chance he can get…” while another person wrote, “Cole, Buffalo isn’t going to be pulling retired players out of retirement this year for Josh to throw to,” which caught the receiver’s attention.

If I went back I would be the best slot wr on that team by a long shot. I played without doing anything for 7 weeks when I came back. Lol https://t.co/PYRRsGDBZ3 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) April 24, 2023

Beasley tweeted, "If I went back I would be the best slot wr on that team by a long shot. I played without doing anything for 7 weeks when I came back. Lol."

A fan tweeted back, “That’s kinda the point though, they need better,” to which Beasley replied, “If I’m there for a whole training camp you wouldn’t find anybody better…”

If Beasley were to return to Buffalo, he would need a new jersey number because the Bills gave wide receiver Deonte Harty his former No. 11 after he signed with the team last month.

Cole Beasley Slammed DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors

The Bills’ playoff loss to the Bengals proved that Buffalo needs a solid backup behind Stefon Diggs, which is why fans and analysts are hoping the rumored reports linking Buffalo to Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pan out.

While Bills superstar Von Miller fully endorsed Buffalo trading for the five-time Pro Bowler, Beasley slammed the rhetoric that Hopkins is the team’s missing link.

Cover 1 contributor Ajay Cybulski tweeted, “Another reason why DeAndre Hopkins to the #Bills makes sense: The Bills have fallen short in the playoffs the last two years. Those losses came to the Chiefs and Bengals. The #Chiefs had Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The #Bengals have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Now Brandon Beane has his opportunity to bring in a 1-2 punch in Diggs and Hopkins… Learn from the teams you fall short to. Brandon Beane did that last year when the pass rush couldn’t get to Mahomes and he added Von Miller. Now, they fall short of an elite WR duo and Hopkins rumors start to swirl. Just a thought.”

The bills lost to the chiefs scoring 38 points in that playoff game. lol just saying. https://t.co/lupu2kziHr — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 23, 2023

Beasley clapped back, "The bills lost to the chiefs scoring 38 points in that playoff game. lol just saying," to which Cybulski responded, "100% Cole, but adding as much talent around your franchise QB is important. The Chiefs game was was one of the best offensive performances in a playoff game I have seen from both sides, but if you can bring in Deandre Hopkins, that will only help the team offensively."

Beasley clarified that he’s not hating on Hopkins as a player, but thinks the Bills receivers deserve more respect in the conversation. He tweeted on March 23, “No people just love s******* on the bills Wrs and those are my boys… lol,” which seems to be in conflict with his message on Monday.

The Bills May Draft a WR in the First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Beasley’s bold statement about being the best slot receiver isn’t entirely wrong since the Bills don’t currently have a clear option at that position on the roster. After signing Harty, general manager Brandon Beane said of the former Saints receiver during a press conference, “I think Deonte you know, he fits what we call our our four role which is a guy who can play outside and play inside we’ve seen him do both in New Orleans.”

Beane’s comment insinuates that they’d like to have “a three,” The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote on Monday, and even with Gabe Davis, Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield, “that ‘three’ doesn’t exist as the roster stands today.”

If the Bills fail to land Hopkins before the 2023 NFL Draft, Buscaglia urged Buffalo to use their first-round pick on a versatile receiver that can also play the slot. Buffalo has shown interest in several top prospects including Jordan Addison, Zay Flowers, and Jalin Hyatt.