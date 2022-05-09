2 NFL Teams Urged to Sign Ex-Bills Veteran Wide Receiver

Through free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills have successfully pulled off a meaningful restructure heading into training camp. In order to do so, however, the Bills had to release numerous players, including wide receiver Cole Beasley.

Beasley, 33, was due to count $7.6 million against the salary cap in 2022, and the Bills saved $6.1 million in cap space by letting him go. While the veteran is still a formidable receiver, his production level in Buffalo took a considerable dip since Stefon Diggs joined the team in 2020, and the emergence of Gabriel Davis, who became quarterback Josh Allen’s top target in the postseason.

Beasley has yet to find a new home in the NFL, but it seems unlikely that the 2022 NFL season starts without him finding a spot on a new roster. On Sunday, May 8, Clutch Points reporter Benedetto Vitale urged one of the Bills’ biggest AFC rivals to make Beasley an offer.

Vitale believes the Tennessee Titans would be the perfect landing spot for Beasley. “The Titans are defensively sound, as that is by far the strongest asset for this team,” he wrote. “There are reasons to be excited about the offense, but there are some holes that must be filled. Compared to last season Tennessee’s offensive line and wide receiver room have gotten worse.”

The Titan’s No. 1 receiver, Robert Woods, will be returning from an ACL surgery, and while they selected Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips in the draft, having a readily-available veteran could help both rookies transition to the NFL:

A few names to keep an eye on are Will Fuller, Cole Beasley, and Keelan Cole. Each of them would be a great addition to the Titans’ roster. Fuller is the most exciting option, as he has proven to be a solid deep threat throughout his career (although, his injury woes are a bit concerning). Meanwhile, Beasley is the safest option considering he’s a solid possession receiver out of the slot.

New #Titans WR Kyle Phillips lists Cole Beasley and Hunter Renfro among others that he patterns his game after. Also mentioned Keenan Allen and Davante Adams. Phillips called Ryan Tannehill a baller and is looking forward to catching passes from him. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) April 30, 2022

As a bonus, Kyle Phillips, whom the Titans selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, told reporters that he models his game after Beasley, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport.

The Cowboys Were Also Encouraged to Sign Beasley

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Beasley should rejoin the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise still has $13.4 million in available cap space, and “Beasley could be a financially reasonable option for the Cowboys,” Knox wrote.

“With both Cooper and Wilson out, Dallas could use depth at receiver. They did add James Washington in free agency and draft Jalen Tolbert in the third round, but Beasley is a proven vet who has previously worked with Dak Prescott in Dallas.”

“Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Cowboys before migrating to the Buffalo Bills in 2019… He’s a crafty route-runner and a capable inside-outside target who would give Prescott another reliable option.”

The hitch in Knox’s plan is that Dallas would have to convince Beasley to sign a one-year deal, “as he’d largely be an insurance policy and a placeholder while Tolbert develops. The rookie out of South Alabama is himself a versatile target who also possesses enough straight-line speed (4.49-second 40-yard dash) to keep defenses honest.”

Beasley’s Numbers Took a Dip in 2021

In 2019, Beasley recorded 67 receptions for 778 yards and six touchdowns. In 2020, he tallied 82 catches for 967 yards with four touchdowns. This past season, Beasley once again caught 82 receptions, but for 693 yards and only one touchdown. His yards per catch (8.45) was the worst of his career.

Beasley isn’t the only former Bills player who remains a free agent. Defensive end Jerry Hughes, offensive lineman Daryl Williams, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, linebacker A.J. Klein, and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the latter of whom may decide to retire, are all still available.

