Bills Rookie TE Comments on Taylor Swift Being ‘Upset’ After Chiefs Loss

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) got a much-needed 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) in Week 14. Defeating the Chiefs at Arrowhead is never an easy feat, and doing so in front of Taylor Swift was a crazy experience for Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid, the Bills first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, is a total Swiftie and has nothing but respect for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Bills rookie had a pretty quiet game against Kansas City, catching 5-of-8 receptions for 21 yards. The Chiefs almost pulled off the upset in the last 1:25 of the game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard dart to Kelce who lateraled the ball to wide receiver Kadairius Toney.

Kelce almost pulled off a historic game-winning touchdown pass, but the score was called back because Toney lined up offsides. While there have been numerous egregious game-changing calls from the refs this season, this penalty was not one of them. Kincaid felt for Swift after the game but looked at the situation glass half-full.

“I mean, I’m sure she’s upset,” Kincaid said, per The Buffalo News’ Katherine Fitzgerald. “Maybe we’ll have a song written about the game.”

Dalton Kincaid, a HUGE fan of Taylor Swift, was showing this to Bills players in locker room, deeply lamenting he didn’t realize she was so close. I asked him about playing in front of her, he said: “I mean I’m sure she’s upset… maybe we’ll have a song written about the game.” pic.twitter.com/E7FDfZ2s2Z — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 11, 2023

Before the game started, Swift made her way to a luxury suite at GEHA Field by passing by the visitor’s field entrance. A video of the 12-time Grammy winner walking by as Bills quarterback Josh Allen delivered his pregame huddle speech quickly went viral. However, Kincaid didn’t see her walk by, “deeply lamenting he didn’t realize she was so close,” Fitzgerald wrote.

Dalton Kincaid Exchanged Jerseys With Chiefs TE Travis Kelce After the Game

Again I have been saying that Dalton Kincaid is definitely being compared to Travis Kelce and I was not even kidding about it pic.twitter.com/uIbnaG5Iy9 — Bills Revenge Sunday vs Dallas (7-6) (@SuperSenpaiZ) December 11, 2023



While Mahomes couldn’t contain his emotions after the game and angrily yelled about the penalty while shaking Allen’s hand, Kelce took the penalty in stride. Instead of flipping out, he went over to Kincaid to exchange jerseys after the Bills won.

Based on Kincaid’s smile, receiving the two-time Super Bowl champ’s jersey meant the world to him. “That was pretty cool. I think [fellow Bills tight end] Dawson [Knox] is a little upset,” Kincaid told reporters with a laugh. “But I’m pretty excited.”

Dalton Kincaid got Travis Kelce’s jersey. He said Dawson Knox is jealous. pic.twitter.com/e4TBh8SHtD — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 11, 2023

Kincaid attended TE University this offseason, which was co-founded by Kelce. Funnily enough, a month before Kelce publicly lamented not being able to give Swift a friendship bracelet after attending her show in July, Kincaid gave the veteran one.

The 24-year-old gave Kelce a friendship bracelet that read, “TEU – Kelce.” Trying to make friends with all the veterans at camp, Kincaid doled out bracelets to all of them.

Kincaid has been compared to Kelce for his pass-catching abilities and has become one of Allen’s most trusted targets. Thus far this season, he’s tallied 61 receptions for 495 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills’ Playoffs Hopes Got a Huge Boost After Defeating the Chiefs



After defeating the Chiefs, the Bills are tied with six other AFC teams. Due to the conference tiebreakers, Buffalo remains in 11th place. However, The New York Times playoff stimulator shows this Week 14 win as a major momentum shift.

Before playing the Chiefs, Buffalo has a 15% chance of reaching the postseason, according to the news outlet. After beating their conference rival, the Bills’ odds of making the playoffs jumped to 42%.

Unfortunately for the Bills, their schedule doesn’t get any easier. Next up, the Bills host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) at Highmark Stadium. The Cowboys just crushed the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) 33-13 on Sunday Night Football.