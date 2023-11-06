Bills Breakout TE Dalton Kincaid Comments on Losing ‘Trust’ With Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills had no answers for the Cincinnati Bengals during their 24-18 loss in Week 9.

While Buffalo’s defense, held together by scotch tape and glue, kept the Bengals’ explosive offense to just three points in the second half, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. were a disjointed mess.

The Bills had several opportunities to close the gap on Cincinnati. A huge killer came early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Dalton Kincaid made the catch for a third down and tried to hurdle over Bengals safety Nick Scott, but got flipped upside down by linebacker Germaine Pratt and fumbled the ball.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the Bills first-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft took responsibility for the drop. “Ball security is of the utmost importance,” Kincaid said, shaking his head. “Can’t let that happen.”

Kincaid was Allen’s favorite target against the Bengals, recording 10 receptions for 81 yards. However, the rookie is worried such a costly mistake will affect his chemistry with Allen.

“It’s just trust,” Kincaid noted. “Obviously, with what happened in the game, you lose some trust. Just can’t happen on my part. Got to be better in a one-score game. So, just got to be better in that situation.”

Dalton Kincaid Has Stepped Up While TE Dawson Knox Remains on Injured Reserve

Allen wasn’t too concerned with Kincaid’s fumble after the game. “It’s unfortunate,” he told reporters. “We’re gonna have those. He was trying to make a play.”

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound pass-catching tight end has proved to be a reliable target for Allen ever since Dawson Knox hit injured reserve. During the Bills’ frustrating 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots, Kincaid was a rare bright spot, catching all eight of his targets for 75 yards.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8, Kincaid recorded five catches for 65 yards and a score, including a clutch 15-yard sideline catch in the third quarter that kept the Bills drive alive.

WHO PICKED UP DALTON KINCAID?! pic.twitter.com/GyFqb3vxKM — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 27, 2023

Despite his mistake, Kincaid looks to remain one of Allen’s top targets. Even after his fumble, Allen continued to look his way. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote, “Kincaid has established himself as a staple of the offense, and if they’re going to get out of their current doldrum state, he’ll need to continue playing a major role.”

Sean McDermott Didn’t Have a Clear Answer for the Bills’ Offensive Struggles

On the Bills’ first possession, Allen led an 85-yard drive on seven plays that ended with a touchdown. There was palpable excitement for this AFC showdown to become a shootout. However, the up-tempo offense which Allen and Co. clearly thrive on, somehow disappeared and didn’t emerge again until it was too late.

Allen completed 26-of-38 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown, one rushing score, and one interception. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs recorded six receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. The offensive line is fully healthy. The Bills had 10 days to prepare for this primetime matchup. It doesn’t make why the offense can’t find a rhythm and remain in sync.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also seemed perplexed during his postgame press conference. “That can’t happen,” McDermott said of their consistency issues. “Against a good football team that’s known for scoring points, and a good quarterback. We’ve got to be able to score points, and we didn’t do it enough.”

As for the departure from an up-tempo offense, “I don’t have a good answer for you right now,” McDermott said. “I’ve got to look into that…. We have to look at ourselves hard in the mirror and figure something out.”

While there were several egregious (and missed) calls from the refs hindering the Bills offense, a good football team should be able to withstand those penalties and win. The Bills’ defense was able to rally and get it together even after several starters left the game with injuries, but the offense flailed when the team needed them most.

Consider Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey officially in the hot seat. McDermott owns responsibility for this, as well.