Friend Shares Hope for Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: ‘He’s a Fighter’

A friend and business associate of Damar Hamlin said the Buffalo Bills safety is a “fighter,” sharing optimism less than a day after a frightening medical emergency on Monday Night Football in Week 17.

Hamlin collapsed in the team’s January 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin appeared to take a hard hit to the chest, and stumbled briefly before collapsing to the turf where he remained motionless. Medical personnel performed CPR for nearly 10 minutes and administered an automated external defibrillator, and Hamlin was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

On Tuesday, January 3, friend and business associate Jordon Rooney shared that Hamlin’s family has remained optimistic but were taking it “minute by minute” as he remained under sedation and in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin’s Friend & Marketing Rep Shares Update on Family

In an appearance on Good Morning America, Rooney shared an update on the state of Hamlin’s family, saying they were staying in good spirits. He noted that Hamlin is very close to his family, including his 7-year-old brother.

“He’s fighting,” Rooney said. “He’s a fighter.”

Rooney, who owns a marketing business, said he first connected with Hamlin when the Bills safety was a college football player at the University of Pittsburgh. Hamlin reached out and wanted to intern with Rooney and learn how to be an entrepreneur, and the two became friends and business partners, Rooney said.

Rooney traveled to the hospital to visit Hamlin on Tuesday, and said there were many fans of both teams who came by the hospital to share best wishes. He said the family appreciated the support, but needed privacy at this time.

“This is a human being, his family is going through a lot right now,” Rooney said. “It’s best for everyone to remember that this is a person and his family is trying to work through everything.”

Rooney had taken to Twitter to share updates in the critical hours after Hamlin first suffered the injury and was taken to the hospital, writing that his vital signs had stabilized as he was in the hospital.

Damar Hamlin’s Family Breaks Silence Hours After Incident

Hamlin, who grew up in Pittsburgh and stayed to play football there in college, had family members travel to Monday’s game in Cincinnati. His mother was able to accompany Hamlin to the hospital.

The Bills released an initial statement in the early morning hours on Tuesday saying Hamlin “suffered a cardiac arrest.” A follow-up update at 1:23 p.m. Eastern time confirmed the second-year player remained in the intensive care unit.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the statement read. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Hamlin’s uncle offered a more substantive update on Tuesday evening, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network.

“Just spoke with Dorrian Glenn — Damar Hamlin’s uncle — who said his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%,” Wolfe reported. “He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to breathe on his own & healing lungs.”

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills and Bengals would not finish the suspended game this week, and it was unclear when — or if — the teams could complete the game.