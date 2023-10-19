Bills RB Damien Harris Posts Message After Suffering Scary Neck Injury

The Buffalo Bills‘ primetime matchup against the New York Giants screeched to an abrupt halt after running back Damien Harris fell to the ground with a neck injury late in the second quarter.

It was a scary scene as Harris lay motionless on the ground, surrounded by his teammates. An ambulance drove onto the field at Highmark Stadium to rush the 26-year-old to Erie County Medical Center. Harris was thankfully able to gave a thumbs-up on his way out.

The Bills announced during the third quarter that Harris had movement in all his extremities.

Following his release from the hospital on October 16, Harris posted a message on Instagram, thanking Bills Mafia for all their support. He wrote, “Thankful for all the prayers and well wishes… God is the absolute greatest. Psalms 46:10.”

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson commented, “Love u bruh,” while edge rusher Von Miller simply wrote, “❤️.”

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins said watching Harris leave in an ambulance brought back “PTSD,” memories from when Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium on January 2.

“Especially after last year, anytime the ambulance has to come on the field, it brings PTSD,” Dawkins said, per The Athletic. “It’s hard. It’s really hard, man. I hate to say it like this, but before every game starts in this league, you have to hug your loved ones just a little bit closer. You really never know.”

Damar Hamlin with all the real, deep emotions about what he went through back on January 2, with his Bills teammate Damien Harris on the ground, in the latest frightening #NFL injury 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ufaHBNZMrd — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) October 16, 2023

Hamlin, who was inactive for the primetime matchup, struggled to keep his emotions in check, which must’ve been incredibly difficult since the Bills’ ambulance has his No. 3 jersey emblazoned on the back doors.

On Monday, Hamlin posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Still Healing ❤️‍🩹3️⃣🫶🏾.”

Sean McDermott Said Harris Is ‘Doing Well’ & Seems to Be in ‘Good Spirits’



Bills head coach Sean McDermott gave reporters an update on Harris’ status on October 17. “He’s doing well, or as well as can expected. He seems to be in good spirits.”

“I think he’s just extremely thankful to God,” McDermott continued. “For him being in the situation that he’s in, as opposed to what he was several hours ago on that field. So, really, just resetting and trying to get some rest and just slowing things down a little here.”

While addressing the media on Wednesday, October 18, McDermott did have any further updates on Harris. The running back did not participate in practice and was listed on the injury report as being out with “neck/concussion.”

Thus far this season, Harris has recorded 22 rushes for 93 yards and one touchdown, along with two receptions for 16 yards.

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones Texted His Former Teammate, Damien Harris

There is currently no timetable for Harris’ return which means it’s highly unlikely he’ll be able play against his former team in Week 7. The former third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots before signing with the Bills this offseason.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he reached out after learning his former teammate got injured.

“I texted him and it sounds like he’s doing good,” Jones said. “So, Damien’s definitely one of my good friends and he’s a great football player and has played a lot of plays in this league and for us as a Patriot, so I have a lot of respect for him and his family and everybody.”

The Bills (4-2) travel to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots (1-5) on Sunday, October 22,