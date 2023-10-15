Bills $14 Million Veteran Breaks Silence After Suffering Devastating Injury

The Buffalo Bills defense suffered a huge blow when starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones went down during their 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on October 9 that Jones, who tore his pectoral muscle on the fourth play of the game against the Jaguars, will require surgery.

While McDermott stopped short of saying that Jones is done for the year, the veteran tackle, who was on his way to All-Pro season, is out indefinitely. While Jones is usually very active on social media, always cheering on his teammates and hyping the Bills up, he went dark after he got injured.

However, Jones broke his silence on Instagram , and shared a strong message to Bills Mafia on Saturday, October 14. He posted a highlight video of his big plays thus far this season and wrote, “I’ll be back #CYL #mambamentality.”

Quarterback Josh Allen “liked” the post while former Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou commented, “Love you big dawg!”

On Sunday, October 15, Jones shared his first post on X, formerly known as Twitter, since he was injured. “Bills Mafia! I appreciate the love and support you guys have shown me over the past week! The thoughts and prayers were much appreciated!”

He also shared a post applauding the Bills defense for leading the league in sacks (21) heading into Week 6.

Jones’ injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, as his $14 million contract with the Bills expires after this season. But the 31-year-old might have already done enough to earn another year in Buffalo.

Jones earned an impressive 90.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance throughout the first four games of the season, recording 2.5 sacks, 6.0 tackles, and 5.0 quarterback hits. He was on pace to break his career-highs of 11 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks.

Bills LB Matt Milano Is Also Out Indefinitely

While the Bills (3-2) look for a bounce-back win against the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6, they will do so without Jones and All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, who suffered a fractured leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Milano, whom the Bills preemptively signed to a two-year, $28.3 million extension in March, will also require surgery. McDermott did not officially say whether it was a season-ending procedure.

Last season, Milano recorded 99 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumbles recovered, 1.5 sacks, and a pick-six. Thus far this season, Milano recorded two interceptions, two passes defensed, and 15 total tackles.

The Bills Defense Get Some Key Players Back for Week 6

We’ve activated LB Baylon Spector from IR and elevated CB Ja’Marcus Ingram from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.#NYGvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/73e2KT3SOL — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 14, 2023



The Bill’s defense as a whole was heavily depleted against the Jaguars before Milano and Jones exited the game, as Greg Rousseau (foot), Shaq Lawson (toe), and Christian Benford (shoulder) were already ruled out. While superstar edge rusher Von Miller was cleared to return, he’s on a pitch count and used sparingly.

Heading into Sunday Night Night Football against the New York Giants (1-4), the Bills activated linebacker Baylon Spector, who will be eligible to play for the first time this season.

Lawson, Rousseau, and Benford were all full participants at practice on Friday and will be ready to go. The only defensive player expected to be out is cornerback Dane Jackson (foot), which is why the team once again elevated Ja’Marcus Ingram from the practice squad.

With Jones out, the Bills will likely look toward Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle to step up. As for Milano’s replacement, Buffalo is expected to rotate between Dorian Williams, the Bills third-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, and veteran Tyrel Dodson.

The Bills are 14-point favorite to defeated the Giants, who will be lead by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, and a depelted offensive line that’s allowed 30 sacks this season.