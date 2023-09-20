Raiders Star Davante Adams Slams Bills Safety for ‘Out of Control’ Hit

While the Buffalo Bills are riding high following their dominant 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, wide receiver Davante Adams, who was forced to exit the game for a concussion evaluation, isn’t thrilled with how things ended in Orchard Park.

The Raiders superstar, who signed a five-year, $140 million contract with Las Vegas last year, was asked about the hit he took from Bills safety Taylor Rapp with three minutes left in the matchup on Sunday, September 17. Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

Adams broke his silence on the incident while speaking to 8 News Now on Wednesday, September 20, sounding off on how he feels about Rapp’s hit and his feelings on him as a player in general.

“Look, I don’t want to continue to talk too much about it but… Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams said. “But, certain players play a certain way, too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.”

“That’s the type of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”

The Bills Signed Taylor Rapp at a Major Discount This Offseason

According to Spotrac.com, Rapp was projected to receive a three-year, $30 million contract as a free agent. However, the safety market fell a bit flat this offseason, just ask Jordan Poyer, and the Bills landed Rapp at a hefty discount in May.

The Bills signed Rapp to a one-year, $1.7 million contract, and while he’s behind Micah Hyde and Poyer on the depth chart, he’s been active while safety Damar Hamlin remains a healthy scratch.

The 6-foot, 208-pounder was a full-time starter during the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Over the past four years in Los Angeles, Rapp started 48 games, recording 330 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 5.0 quarterback hits. While the Rams struggled last season, he earned an overall 76.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, an impressive 82.3 in run defense, 72.9 in coverage, and 65.6 in pass rush.

Thus far this season, Rapp has recorded six total tackles and one fumble recovery. The NFL will soon announce Rapp’s fine for his unnecessary roughness penalty.

The Bills are Preparing to Face the Washington Commanders in Week 3

With the bad taste of their embarrassing season opener defeat to the New York Jets out of their mouth, the Bills will look to keep the momentum going when they travel to FedEx Field to take on the Washington Commanders (2-0) in Week 3.

“The talent is what jumps off of the film right away, and the twitchiness of their defensive line,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of the Commanders during Wednesday’s press conference. “And they’re deep, that’s a good thing for them. That’s how you build good defenses, it starts up front.

“We’re going to have to do a good job of – it’s going to be not just the offensive line, but it’s got to be everyone involved – in trying to make sure we manage [the pass rush] as much as we can.”