Bills Rumors: Trade Proposal Sends Chicago Bears Star RB to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills (5-1) remain one of the best teams in the league heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season and while there’s no dire need to make a move before the November 1 trade deadline, there’s always room for improvement.

The Bills’ run game has been their Achilles heels for years and as the November 1 trade deadline nears, several NFL analysts believe Buffalo should make a move to acquire running back David Montgomery from the Chicago Bears. The Buffalo News reprter Jay Skurski believes the 25-year-old Bears star would provide “a definite boost” for Bills offense, noting how the former third-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft also fits financially, as Buffalo only has $2.072 million in cap space.

“He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and carries a base salary of $2.79 million. Montgomery is a favorite of the Bears’ front office and coaching staff, but the team has a capable replacement in Khalil Herbert ready and waiting,” Skurski wrote. “Montgomery has carried 77 times for 308 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has 10 catches for 113 yards. He’d provide a definite boost as the No. 2 running back behind Devin Singletary and could be the power runner the Bills hoped they were getting when they drafted Zack Moss.”

The Bears are 11-for-16 on third down tonight. Add this TD by David Montgomery into the mix 🐻 🎥: @NFLpic.twitter.com/tQlHFOWPfg — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 25, 2022

While it may seem inconceivable for Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles to give up Montgomery, if the Bears already know that they won’t be able to afford to re-sign him in free agency, it makes that they would consider trading the powerful runner in exchange for future draft capital before his potential departure.

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo surmised, “The Bears already parted ways with [Robert] Quinn, so it’s certainly possible that they would consider trading Montgomery, who has split time this season with Khalil Herbert. A future third-round pick would likely be the asking price for Montgomery, but the Bears may be willing to settle for a fourth-round pick as Montgomery is set to be a free agent this offseason.”

Adding Montgomery Would Be a Win-Now Move

Less than two weeks ago, the Bills showed interest in acquiring Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers swooped in to sign the All-Pro running back. The Niners gave up their second, third, and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft along with a fifth-rounder in 2024, so it’s a relief the Bills general manager Brandon Beane didn’t try to top that offer.

Draft Network‘s David Melo wrote on October 25, “Beane may consider pivoting to a more affordable asset such as Montgomery. While the Bills may not be able to afford to keep Montgomery for next season, a short-term rental for a team that’s very much Super Bowl or bust would be a solid win-now move for a championship-caliber team.

“Buffalo’s rushing attack would be in legitimate danger of being rendered completely ineffective if [Devin] Singletary were to suffer an injury,” Melo wrote. “Beane should consider acquiring a running back to pair alongside Singletary as the Bills prepare to make a run at Super Bowl LVII. Montgomery is a quality candidate.”

The 5-foot-11, 224-pound running back has recorded over 1,000 total yards in each of his first three seasons with the Bears.

The Bills Made RB Zack Moss a Healthy Scratch Against the Chiefs

The Bills’ issue at running back was highlighted just before their marquee Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, as head coach Sean McDermott made Moss a healthy scratch.

While McDermott later revealed that part of the reason they sat Moss was to have “insurance at tight end with the injuries Dawson Knox has been dealing with,” as reported by ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg, the third-year back has struggled this season. During Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, Moss recorded one carry for seven yards.

It was encouraging to see Singletary put up season-high numbers during Buffalo’s 24-20 victory over the Chiefs, carrying the ball 17 times for 85 yards along with four receptions for 22 yards, but Cook only carried the ball twice for eight yards. However, Cook is the only running back to score a rushing touchdown thus far this season.

Heading into Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, Quarterback Josh Allen leads the team with two rushing touchdowns and 257 rushing yards. While Buffalo has the No. 1 offense, they rank No. 17 in rushing.