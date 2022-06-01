Former Bills QB Calls Out ‘Country Boy’ Josh Allen in ESPN Interview

Former Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Davis Webb, who left the team to join the New York Giants for the 2022 NFL season, told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan that while he’s happy with his decision, he still has nothing but love for quarterback Josh Allen and the entire franchise.

While appearing on Raanan’s Breaking Big Blue podcast on Wednesday, June 1, Webb continued to speak highly of not just Allen, but of all the lead quarterbacks he’s played under over the years. So, when Raanan asked the 27-year-old to play “QB Carousel” where he would have to answer questions about all the starters he’s played with, Allen, Eli Manning, Sam Darold, and now, Daniel Jones — he was game.

Manning was the Giants’ starter when Webb was initially selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft but he was cut before the start of the 2018 season in favor of rookie Kyle Lauletta. After spending a year with the New York Jets, Webb was signed to the Bills’ practice squad in 2019 and spent three years in Buffalo as Allen’s backup.

When Raanan asks Webb who has the best stories, “That’s tough,” Webb answers. “It’s either Josh or Eli. No doubt between those two… Eli would have better stories but Josh tells the stories better.”

While Webb doesn’t hesitate to say Allen has the best humor of the group, he also didn’t hesitate to say the superstar quarterback’s name when the Giants reporter asked who has the worst hygiene.

“Josh. There’s a no-brainer on that one,” Webb says. “It would be him. Small town county boy – I’m not saying he’s gross or anything but it’s definitely him over everyone else.”

Webb Is Hoping to Throw His First Official Pass During a Regular Season Game

During the 2021 NFL season, Webb was twice elevated to the active roster, in Week 9 and 10, while the team’s regular backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, was in health and safety protocols.

Webb took the field during the regular-season game for the first time of his NFL career during the 2021 season, taking four snaps in the closing minutes of the Bills’ 45-17 victory over the Jets on November 14. He knelt down for the final two plays of the game, which earned him a career rushing total of minus-3 yards, per Sports Illustrated.

Webb tells Raanan that at age 27, he wasn’t quite ready to give up hope to throw his first pass in the NFL. And while Buffalo offered him the chance to still play while also taking on the role as a quarterbacks coach, Webb knew he had a better chance of playing in the Meadowlands.

Webb mentioned that he discussed with his girlfriend that if “there’s still an opportunity maybe down that road… to be on the 53-man roster, and have a chance to play in an NFL game that’s a dream of mine and I would love to accomplish that.”

While Jones is the de facto starting quarterback for the Giants, Webb stands to have a real chance to become the team’s main backup for the 2022 NFL season. However, he’ll face stiff competition after the franchise signed yet another former Bills quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, in March.

Webb Wanted to Keep Working Under Brian Daboll & Return to ‘Where It All Started’

Aside from the desire to keep playing, Webb mentioned that another one of the main reasons he left Buffalo was in order to follow former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, “who’s been wanting to be an NFL head coach for a while now,” calling him the “best offensive coach I’ve ever been around and I’d like to continue to learn from him.”

As for his final season in Buffalo, “Obviously that playoff loss was disappointing. Thirteen seconds that will live on in our minds forever… It was a tough way to go because our best player played pretty good and we came up short.”

“Pretty good is an understatement there,” Raanan interjects, for which Webb quickly adds, “Yeah, he’s a special one.”

Webb says his final decisions came down to staying in Buffalo, or following “Dabes,” as his players refer to him, knowing that either way he’d be surrounded by familiar faces. “I felt wanted,” Webb says, “and I wanted to get back to the place where it all started,” playing at MetLife Stadium.

Aside from poaching Daboll, the Giants named former Bills’ top executive, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager, they hired Brendan Johnson as their offensive line coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

