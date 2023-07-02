Bills Pro Bowl TE Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

The Buffalo Bills are firmly in vacation mode between the end of mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp, and tight end Dawson Knox is enjoying the offseason break with his girlfriend, Alex Seefeldt.

While a fan on TikTok shared a picture of the couple hanging out back in March, they’ve kept a low profile over the past few months. However, Seefeldt, a professional fitness trainer, and the Bills star are now Instagram official. On June 30, Seefeldt shared an album and tagged Knox in a photo of the couple holding hands while attending CMA Fest in Nashville. Knox hilariously commented on the post, “Lil farty 🥰.”

That same day, the 26-year-old Pro Bowler shared a picture of the duo on his Instagram Stories. Seefeldt previously posted photos from Panama City Beach that featured Knox, and a video of the couple golfing together at the Troubadour Golf & Field Club, a private course in Tennessee, but didn’t tag the former third-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft.

Perhaps, the couple will go on a double date with Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. Knox’s teammate and the Oscar-nominated actress first sparked romance rumors in May after being spotted together on several occasions in New York City.

Alex Seefeldt Is a Buffalo Native, Taught Martial Arts For 9 Years

It won’t be difficult for Seefeldt to cheer for the Bills this season. The certified trainer attended high school at Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart and college at the University of Buffalo’s School of Public Health and Health Professions, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 2021, per her Linkedin profile.

Before becoming a personal trainer, Seefeldt worked part-time as an instructor at Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy for over nine years. Knox made a visit to the academy with Seefeldt in April. Master Khecehn’s Martial Arts Instagram account shared a photo of him with two students and wrote, “Look who came to visit today!! 👀 👀 @dawsonknox from the @buffalobills stopped in to learn a few kicks and tricks! It was so wonderful to have him in our building, our students and staff were so grateful to have him spend some time with us. GO BILLS! 🏈 🥋.”

Last year, the fitness and lifestyle influencer, who’s amassed 224,000 followers on Instagram, started working as a trainer for WeGLOW. As stated on her trainer bio, she’s been into fitness since she was a young child:

“My journey started when I was 3 years old when I was first taking part in Martial Arts. From as early as I can remember, movement has always been a part of my life and as I’ve gotten older, I know how much it has helped keep me grounded and on the right path.

“Fitness to me is so much more than the aesthetics that our culture puts such an emphasis on. It’s about becoming one with yourself and your body from the inside out, constantly pushing yourself to new levels, and becoming 1% better everyday.”

Dawson Knox Is ‘Good’ After Suffering an Injury at Mandatory Minicamp

While the Bills’ mandatory minicamp got off to a rocky start with Stefon Diggs‘ bizarre absence on Day 1 and head coach Sean McDermott exacerbating the situation with his “very concerned” comment, Knox’s leg injury almost flew under the radar.

Knox sat out the rest of minicamp and was seen wearing a sleeve on his injured leg as he watched practice from the sidelines, which created concern. However, while hosting his second annual youth football camp at Nazareth on June 17, the Bills’ $52 million star shared a positive update on his leg.

Dawson Knox 'injury' update: "I'm good. Very minor. I'm good." Knox was involved in a collision during day 1 of #Bills minicamp and did not practice on day 2. *** he was NOT wearing a sleeve on his left leg at his Youth ProCamp this morning. pic.twitter.com/y3uZnv0uDU — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 17, 2023

“I’m good,” Knox said. “Very minor. I’m good. You’ll see me running out around here, so you’ll see I’m pretty good.”

He can rest up until July 26, when veterans are scheduled to report to training camp at St. John Fisher University. The Bills are expected to start working toward utilizing a 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) after trading up to select pass-catching tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and Knox is excited about the prospect.

Having two tight ends on the field “is going to open up a lot of doors for the offense,” Knox told reporters in May. “That will start to expose some mismatches. It’s going to be really fun.”