Bills Tight End Sends Strong Message After Postgame X-Ray

Following a tumultuous week amid a historic snowstorm, the Buffalo Bills (7-3) were able to get back in the win column on Sunday, November 20. The Bills beat the Cleveland Browns 31-23 in Week 11, however, several players got hurt during the matchup at Ford Field in Detroit, including tight end Dawson Knox.

Knox was having his best game of the season when he was tended to by trainers late in the third quarter. “Knox is on a knee. Athletic trainer talking to him,” ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg tweeted. While the 26-year-old managed to finish the game, during which he caught seven receptions on seven targets for a total of 70 yards, he walked straight into the X-ray room after the final whistle blew.

While it’s not yet clear what kind of injury Knox sustained or what prompted the postgame exam, it seems Bills Mafia can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to their $53 million tight end. “Asked Knox about going into the X-ray room,” Getzenberg tweeted. “He said that he’s all good.”

After the game, Knox sent a short, but simple message on Twitter. “DUBS ❄️,” he tweeted. Hopefully, everything is fine with Knox as the Bills only have four days to prepare for their primetime Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions in Week 12.

Knox previously missed the Bills’ Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a foot injury. However, he returned in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, during which he caught all three of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown, his first score of the year. Thus far this season, the Ole Miss alum has caught a total of 37 receptions for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

3 Players Were Seen in Walking Boots Postgame

While Knox is hopefully fine, three other players sustained injuries during the Bills’ victory over the Browns. WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio tweeted, “Saw three different Bills players wearing walking boots after the game. Center Mitch Morse, offensive lineman David Quessenberry, and defensive end AJ Epenessa. Morse got taped up early and played the rest of the game. Epenessa was ruled out early-on. Quessenberry happened late.”

#Bills AJ Epenesa Left ankle injury. These were the last 2 plays he was in before he left. I’m not really seeing a mechanism of injury on either play. He was questionable before downgraded to out. Not sure what he’s dealing with. Did have a minor L ankle injury against Jets. pic.twitter.com/x3TuVcE7St — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 20, 2022

While Morse should be good to go considering he was able to finish out the game, the jury is still out on Epenesa, who suffered an ankle injury near the end of the first quarter and did not return. With Greg Rousseau already out with an injury, Shaq Lawson stepped up big time against the Browns, coming up with a major stop against Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett on fourth down.

As for Quessenberry, he was wearing a boot on his right foot, per The Buffalo News‘ Jay Skurski. Fans can expect Bills head coach Sean McDermott to give an update on all three players, including Knox, on Monday.

Bills Finally Utilized Their Run Game Vs. Browns

The Bills have officially snapped their two-game losing streak and now sit in second place in the AFC East. While quarterback Josh Allen had an ugly start against the Browns on Sunday, the momentum shifted just before halftime, when he led a 78-yard drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs.

Allen, who’s usually the team’s leading rusher, stayed in the pocket against the Browns, only rushing twice for eight yards. Instead, running back Devin Singletary rushed 14 times for 86 yards and a touchdown while rookie James Cook recorded 11 carries for 86 yards, per SI.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been heavily criticized for continuously putting the team’s offense squarely on Allen’s shoulders, so it was a nice development to see the team utilizing their backs. The Wyoming alum finished the game by completing 18-of-27 passes for 197 yards and one score, while the MVP award for the game goes to kicker Tyler Bass, who went 6-for-6 on field goals.

The team will fly back to Buffalo before returning to Detriot to take on the Lions on Thursday, November 24. The Bills are considered 10-point favorites to win.