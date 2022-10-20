Bills TE’s Tweet Calling Out Fox Sports ‘New York’ Graphic Goes Viral

While Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox heads into the bye week in a great mood after catching the game-winning touchdown during the team’s thrilling 24-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, a Fox Sports graphic shared on Twitter the following day clearly irked him.

The Bills (5-1) sit on top of the AFC after taking down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead, and the Fox Sports NFL account shared a graphic highlighting how all the “New York” teams are having a great start to the season. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is working his magic as head coach with the Giants (5-1), and the New York Jets (4-2), sit in second place behind Buffalo in the AFC East.

Fox Sports tweeted, “New York 🤝 winning games,” which caused Knox to do a double-take. “Who’s gonna tell them??” the fourth-year veteran tweeted, which racked up over 62,000 likes. Technically, the Bills are the only team to play in New York since the Jets and Giants’ shared stadium is located in New Jersey.

Both the Giants and the Jets spent decades playing games in New York proper, first at the Polo Grounds before transitioning to Shea Stadium and Yankees Stadium, respectively. However, the Giants moved to the Meadowlands in 1976, and the Jets joined them in 1984, per CBS Sports.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports saw Knox’s complaint and adjusted their graphic. Tweeting out to their 2.8 million followers, Fox Sports wrote, “Is this better?? @BuffaloBills @dawson_knox,” sharing a graphic that separated the Bills’ stats in “New York” from the Giants and Jets stats in “New Jersey.” Knox re-tweeted the new graphic and wrote, “Nailed it 🤌🏼.”

Fans Strongly Reacted to Knox’s Tweet

Knox’s comment about the real New York team re-sparked the long-running debate on Twitter. One Yankees fan clapped back, “You represent a city that’s 7 hours away from over 50% of the states population. Sorry you represent that city and the surrounding areas, not the state. Hence why you’re the Buffalo Bills not NY Bills. The Jets & Giants represent NYC and the surrounding areas.”

Knox replied to this fan’s tweet and wrote, “Thank you for your analysis Bryan Oreally. I guess that means the Bills represent Toronto and other surrounding areas, as well as being the only NFL team in the state of New York! #canadianbillsmafia.”

A Jets fan chimed in, “Some of you Bills fans have a complex… we are closer to the city we represent then the bills are to the city they represent. We are the New York CITY Jets/Giants. Not that it matters… why is this a sense of pride for bills fans? No one cares about the city of Buffalo,” while another person fired back, “That’s typical Jersey…to claim you’re from NY when you’re not. Orchard Park is 20 mins from Buffalo and the Meadowlands is an hour and from NY CITY hall. Get yo facts straight bro.”

One person tweeted, “Why this player so pressed. There’s no space in NY NY to have a stadium rn. 🤦🏻‍♀️😂😂😂 ALLL NEW YORK,” while former Bills center Eric read through the comments and simply responded with two emojis, “😂😂.”

Knox Dedicated His First Touchdown of the Season to His Late Brother Luke

That one’s for you 16 👆🏼 pic.twitter.com/vml08eLsfF — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) October 17, 2022

Before calling out Fox Sports on Twitter, Knox took to the social media app to share a heartfelt tribute to his little brother, Luke Knox, who suddenly died ta get 22 just before the season started.

Immediately after catching that touchdown pass in Kansas City, his first of the season, Knox looked up to the sky and dedicated the score to his late brother. He tweeted, “That one’s for you 16 👆🏼,” referring to Luke’s jersey number at FIU.

Knox’s ability to power through this season has not gone unnoticed by his teammates. Quarterback Josh Allen gave Knox a sincere shout-out during his postgame interview on Sunday.

“He’s been battling through some stuff this year,” Allen said. I’m so proud of resilient he is. I love the guy. He’s one of the most loved guys in our locker room. He’s got a smile on his face 24/7. He deserves that.”