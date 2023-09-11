Dawson Knox’s Girlfriend Posts Message to Bills TE Ahead of Jets Game

The hype heading into the Buffalo Bills season opener against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football is strong.

While a primetime matchup against an AFC East rival now led by four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers can be nerve-wracking, Bills tight end Dawson Knox can take comfort knowing he has the full support of his No. 1 fan.

Knox’s girlfriend, Alex Seefeldt, a Buffalo native, was already a Bills fan before she started dating the Pro Bowler in the spring, so cheering for Buffalo is nothing new. However, cheering for the team while your boyfriend is the No. 1 tight end is a whole different experience.

Just hours before kickoff on September 11, Seefeldt sent Knox a message on her Instagram Stories, posting a grid of photos of the couple and writing, “Game 1… let’s GOOO” and a sweet, “I love you.”

Seefeldt, a professional fitness trainer, and Knox went Instagram official on June 30. Seefeldt shared an album and tagged Knox in a photo of the couple holding hands while attending CMA Fest in Nashville. Knox hilariously commented on the post, “Lil farty 🥰.”

Knox’s girlfriend seems to have quickly fit in with the rest of the Bills players’ wives and girlfriends. When former Bills guard Ike Boettger’s wife shared a goodbye message to Buffalo following her husband’s release, Seefeldt commented, “❤️😭🥹 love y’all.”

While fans can expect to see Seefeldt in the stands on Monday night, it seems unlikely that Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s rumored girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, will be in attendance. While Allen and the Oscar-nominated actress first sparked romance rumors in May, his recent comments about Steinfeld made it clear that he’s trying to keep his romantic life private.

Dawson Knox Thinks It’s ‘Great’ That Buffalo Is ‘Flying Under the Rader’

Between the Bills’ playoff collapse to the Cincinnati Bengals last season and the media attention that instantly surrounded the Jets after they acquired Rodgers in April, the Bills, while still a strong Super Bowl contender, are no longer the main focal point of their division, a development Knox enjoys.

“It’s great flying under the radar,” Knox told The Buffalo News. “According to everyone else, the Jets have already won everything and the [Miami] Dolphins are all-whatever.

“We try to ignore the noise. Obviously, you can’t ignore it all, and you hear bits and pieces here and there. I think it’s very important to focus on us. We know what we can do as a team, and if we’re focused on other things we can’t control, we’re going to fall behind ourselves.”

Dawson Knox Is Excited to Work Alongside Rookie Tight End Dalton Kincaid

If you want to watch Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox we’ve got you covered 😎#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/babMkrZkil — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) May 30, 2023



Knox, who signed a four-year, $52 million extension with the Bills last year, might’ve been taken aback when Buffalo traded up to sign tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, the Bills called him immediately after the pick was made.

Bills tight ends coach Rob Boras told The Niagara Gazette, “After I talked to Dalton on the phone, I just FaceTimed [Knox],” Boras said. “That’s part of being a coach and with the players, you have to make sure you have that relationship. So I FaceTimed him right away and just told him what happened… He was great.”

Knox told The Buffalo News of getting that phone call, “I’m glad they did that, because if they hadn’t, in my head I would have been like, ‘Now I’m competing against him for some 11 personnel stuff.’ After they called, I was like, ‘OK, if we really want to start going with this 12 personnel (two tight ends, one running back) that will be really fun.'”

During a September 8 press conference, Knox had nothing but complimentary things to say about Kincaid. “He’s shifty. He’s got some good speed. I think his route running capability is already incredible as a rookie,” Knox said, noting how the “mismatches” a tight-end duo can create for opposing defenses can be clutch in helping Buffalo win games.