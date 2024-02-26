Bills Star Tackle Called Out After Trashing Jets: ‘I Hate All of Them’

The Buffalo Bills postseason journey once again came to an abrupt end after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round. However, it’s another rival team that Bills star Dion Dawkins really despises.

In an interview with VladTV, Dawkins sounded off on Buffalo’s AFC East foe, the New York Jets. While the Jets beat the Bills 22-16 in Week 1, Buffalo crushed New York 32-6 in Week 11. While the Bills’ three-time Pro Bowler takes particular issue with Jets defensive tackle Michael Clemons, he “hates” most of the team.

When asked what particularly bothers him about the Jets, “Weirdos being weird,” Dawkins said. “I don’t even want to give a man no credit talking about him. But No. 72. Michael Clemons, B**** boy. Uhm. B**** boy. But I’m going to keep it above, I hate them. All of them, bro.

“When it comes to sports, there’s people that play the sport because they love the sport, and then there’s people that play the sport just to try to be cool. I feel like they play the sport to try and be cool. Those are a bunch of dudes who just want to take pictures on Instagram. That’s whack. I play because I die by it.”

The Bills’ $58.3 million star did make exceptions for Quinnen Williams, “I respect the dude,” former head coach Todd Bowles, and defensive assistant Ryan Davis. “The rest of them? don’t care. Don’t like you.”

Dawkins’ comments caused a stir on X, formerly known as Twitter. While some people balked at the trash talk, many people loved it. Jets analyst Will Parkinson was conflicted. He posted, “FWIW him and Micheal Clemons beef is whatever… but pretty wild stuff to say about the rest of those guys… expecting some serious beef going into those matchups next year… Trash talk is fun honestly, we need more teams who hate each other 😂😂.”

One Jets fan wrote, “No problem with Dawkins here. He put his name on it and called out 10 of the 11 #Jets defenders as bitches. It’s up to them to shut him up or they what he called them. This is how all players should think about opponents. If he was a #Jets OL we would love him.”

Jets Star Sauce Gardner Strongly Reacted to Dion Dawkins’ Comments

While fans and analysts had strongly mixed reactions to Dawkins’ rant, many people couldn’t get over the 320-pound tackle doing the interview with no shirt. Jets star cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner couldn’t help but laugh at his rival.

Gardner posted, “He gon’ say we be trynna be cool, but went on Vlad and don’t have a shirt on😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Jets reporter Thomas Christopher wrote, “He’s shirtless with the unconnected beard gossiping on VladTV but the Jets are the ones who want to be cool?”

“Just the Jets” podcast host Matt O’Leary suggests the team uses Dawkins’ comments as bulletin board material. “Best way to shut up Dion Dawkins is to beat em twice,” O’Leary posted.

Dion Dawkins Got Into a Fight With Michael Clemons After Defeating the Jets

Dion Dawkins just had arguably the strangest 25-second sequence of any player in the NFL this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/aKe8b8dxWM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2023



Dawkins’ beef with Clemons is no secret. After the Bills defeated the Jets on November 19, the two got into it while heading toward their respective locker rooms at Highmark Stadium.

SNYtv’s Connor Hughes posted, “There was just a HUGE fight in [the] hallway” between the Bills and Jets. “A very emotional” Clemons heard from a Bills player, “And we beat that ass, too!”

“The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then [got] involved. It wasn’t pretty. Bills got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance,” Hughes added.

“I’m a humble guy,” Dawkins said afterward, per Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “Not a fan, man. I’m not a fan of the Jets. Very disrespectful players. It’s what it is and when we could run and pass and beat a team like that – cool. Thumbs up.”