Dolphins Lose Another Key Offensive Player for Bills Playoff Game

If the Miami Dolphins want to beat the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Super Wild Card round game, they’ll need some big performances from their backups.

The Dolphins had already ruled out starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and on Friday confirmed that starting running back Raheem Mostert would miss the game as well. Mostert suffered a thumb injury in the team’s win over the New York Jets in the season finale, a victory that pushed them into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Raheem Mostert Had Career-Best Season

Mostert played a key role in getting the Dolphins into the playoffs, rushing 11 times for 71 yards in last week’s win over the Jets and notching a career-best 891 yards on the season. Mostert suffered a broken thumb in that win over the Jets, and McDaniel said earlier in the week that he wasn’t ready to rule out the 30-year-old running back.

“I’d be a fool if I were to be the 1,500th person to tell Raheem Mostert he couldn’t do something,” McDaniel said on January 11, via ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

But Mostert wasn’t healthy enough to be a game-time decision, leaving backup Jeff Wilson Jr. to take the lead in the backfield. Wilson came to the Dolphins at the trade deadline and rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Wilson had a career-best 860 yards this season, which started with the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins Without Other Key Players Against Bills

The Dolphins are dealing with a number of other injuries as they prepare to take on the AFC East champion Bills. The team also confirmed on Friday that backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would be unable to play after suffering a hand injury, leaving rookie signal caller Skylar Thompson in line for the start.

Thompson told reporters that he’s excited and ready for the opportunity.

“Obviously, it’s a goal of mine to be a starter and be in these types of situations,” Thompson told reporters on January 13. “You just never know what that’s going to look like exactly, and the way that things have played out this year to where I’ve had opportunity to play a little bit and have an opportunity like this this weekend, it’s crazy.

“But I’m very, very excited for it. This is what I’ve worked for for a very long time. So it’s time to soak it in, have fun with it and do the best that I can help this team win.”

The Dolphins have some other key players in danger of missing the game, including starting guard Liam Eichenberg, who was listed as doubtful with a hand injury. Others were listed as questionable, including edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tackle Kendall Lamm, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, and fullback Alec Ingold.

The Bills are relatively healthy in comparison, with just two players listed as questionable — wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The Bills also had two key players return to practice this week, with wide receiver Jamison Crowder and safety Micah Hyde both coming off injured reserve. The team said that neither would be ready to play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but could play in later rounds if the team should advance.