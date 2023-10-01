Dolphins WR Tyreek Hills Posts Strong Message After Bills Loss

Following an absolutely dominant performance by the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins, are no longer undefeated.

After Miami dismantled the Denver Broncos in a historic 70-20 win last week, Bills head coach and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott seemed to face an insurmountable uphill battle to shut down quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his offense. However, Buffalo didn’t just squish the Fish on Sunday, October 1, they crushed them 48-20.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was super confident after Miami’s victory in Week 3. Looking ahead to their matchup against Buffalo, Hill posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Proud of this team , but we not done yet ✌🏿,” which quickly racked up over 20,000 likes.

However, the speedy receiver was singing a different tune after losing to the Bills, and the 29-year-old sent a strong message to Fins fans. He posted, “Tough loss vs a great team , we will be better ✌🏿.”

The Dolphins (3-1) will look to get revenge against the Buffalo (3-1) when the two teams play again on January 7, 2024.

Bills QB Josh Allen Played One of the Best Games in His Career vs. Miami

In today's @BuffaloBills victory, @JoshAllenQB became the 2nd player in @NFL history with 300+ pass yards, 4+ TD passes, 1 rush TD & a 158.3 rating – the highest attainable mark – in a single game. Aaron Rodgers also did so in Week 7 of the 2019 season. pic.twitter.com/IUp5QRDPiN — NFL345 (@NFL345) October 1, 2023

The Bills were so dominant against the Dolphins that quarterback Josh Allen was able to sit with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter and let backup Kyle Allen take over. Allen was on fire against Miami, completing 84% of his passes and earned a 158.3 rating, “the highest attainable mark in a single game,” per NFL 365.

The Wyoming alum complete 21-of-25 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns, along with four runs for 17 yards and 1 rushing score. He threw zero interceptions. While Tagovailoa has been leading the hype for this season’s MVP award, Allen is now firmly in the race.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had no answer for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns.

While Tagovailoa had only been sacked one before facing the Bills, Buffalo’s defense sacked him four times and tallied nine quarterback hits.

Bills CB Tre’Davious White was Carted Off the Field, Stefon Diggs Asks for Prayers

While there was much to celebrate following Buffalo’s defeat over the Dolphins, there was a gut-wrenching moment in the third quarter when Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White sustained a non-contact Achilles injury. The 28-year-old, who was playing in his 12th game since suffering a torn ACL on Thanksgiving Day in 2021, threw his helmet on the field and pounded the ground in anger

During the play just before her went down, Ed Oliver sacked Tagovailoa while White appeared to hurt his left while running behind Hill.

#Bills Tre'Davious White Right leg injury. Real concern for Achilles' injury on this play. Turns up field & weight gets way over foot, putting it into dorsiflexion. Acts like he gets kicked & then immediately goes down. Would love to be wrong & it just be a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/qJH6vaIPqa — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) October 1, 2023

Allen said during the postgame press conference that White’s injury “truly breaks my heart” while Diggs urged, “I ask you to do more than keep him in your prayers. Bless him up.”

Losing White would be a terrible blow to the Bills defense. While Dane Jackson stepped in for the veteran after the All-Pro veteran exited the game, the Bills will likely look to active cornerback Kaiir Elam for the first time this season next week. The Bills first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft has been a health scratch all year.