Dolphins Defensive Coordinator’s Strong Statement on Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (2-1) matchup against the undefeated Miami Dolphins (3-0) is arguably the most exciting game in Week 4.

While Buffalo’s defense has their work cut out after the Miami dismantled the Denver Broncos in a historic 70-20 win, Dolphins’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio knows he’ll have difficult time shutting down a mobile quarterback Josh Allen.

This is Fangio’s first season in Miami, but he’s seen the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback destroy his defense during his tenure as the Broncos head coach. In 2019, the Bills beat Denver 20-3, during which Allen completed 15-of-25 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

In 2020, when Buffalo defeated the Broncos 48-19, Allen threw for 392 yards, two passing touchdowns, and recorded two rushing touchdowns.

This is what happened the last time Josh Allen faced a Vic Fangio led defense. A 48-19 blowout in their house. Allen 28/40 359 yds 2 TD 0 INT 2 rush TD

Diggs 11 rec 147 yds

Bease 8 rec 112 yds pic.twitter.com/LLwCOsqXLr — Renaissance Man (@Billsfandiehard) September 28, 2023

“Yeah, he’s had a lot of good days in his career, and we were victims of one then,” Fangio said of that last matchup during a press conference on September 28. “He’s a really good player. I mean, he’s one of the few quarterbacks in the league that can put a team on his back and carry it with his arm and his legs. And he’s a tough guy to stop.”

“He’s a handful to play against,” Fangio noted. “I don’t think there’s any one way to play him. You know, that’s kind of the definition of a great quarterback, there is no one way to play him or everybody would do it.

“He’s tough to handle and you always got to defend two plays, the play they call in the huddle and the play he can create on the run. He’s not your average Joe quarterback. With his movement and his size and his strength and his courageousness? He’s tough. He’s really good.”

Tua Tagovailoa Said He Has a ‘Lot of Respect’ for Josh Allen

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told reporters today that he hasn't enjoyed playing football this much since his college days at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/hgwQCBHzEM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2023



Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who tallied 309 yards and four touchdowns despite only playing one snap in the fourth quarter last week, only had nice things say about Allen ahead of their Week 4 showdown.

“He’s a great guy,” Tagovailoa told reporters on September 27. “Josh is huge. Josh is big. But yeah, he has a strong arm. He solidified himself in the league pretty early on in his career. I got a lot of respect for the way he plays the game and how he operates with those guys on that side of the ball. But yeah, I’ve got a lot of respect for Josh.

Both quarterbacks are firmly in the running to become this year’s MVP. Thus far this season, Tagovailoa has completed 71.3% of his passes for 1,024 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While Allen got off to a rough start during the Bills’ Week 1 loss to the New York Jets, he’s since righted the ship. Throughout three weeks, he’s completed 72.7% of his passes for 728 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Sean McDermott Called The Dolphins Offense ‘Explosive’



Speaking to reporters on September 27, Bills head coach and defensive coordinator Sean McDermott was very aware beating the Dolphins will be no easy task. “They’ve exposed people in a lot of ways, like I said with the run and the pass,” McDermott said.

In addition to having a stellar backfield, the Dolphins have two of the fastest receivers in the NFL with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. “They’re very good. They’re as advertised. They’re explosive,” McDermott said.

“Anybody that touches the ball can score. A 2-yard run turns into a crease and a gash. Same thing with the passing game. Coach (Mike) McDaniel does a great job moving guys around, creating different styles of offense. It’s a handful.”

While the Bills will be playing without one-half of their All-Pro safety duo with Jordan Poyer being ruled out, backup Taylor Rapp is ready step up.

“I think coaches put a great game plan together for this week. So, looking forward to the opportunity,” Rapp said, per The Buffalo News. While the former Rams safety has incredibly high respect for Poyer, “I’m looking forward to going out there. And capitalizing on it, obviously.”