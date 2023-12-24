Bills DT Ed Oliver Earns Massive 6-Figure Bonus for Game-Saving Sack

The Buffalo Bills narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-22 on Saturday, December 23.

After Bills kicker Tyler Bass hit a 29-yard field goal to give Buffalo the lead, there were 28 seconds remaining on the clock. The Bills declined an offside penalty against Los Angeles, which meant it was on the defense to hold the lead. While the Chargers didn’t have any more time outs, they only needed to get into field goal range to win.

Considering Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker drilled five scores against Buffalo, including a 53-yarder, stopping quarterback Easton Stick and Co. was crucial. That’s when Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver came in to save the day.

Oliver’s sack was not only a game-saving hit that kept the Bills postseason hopes alive, but also a play that helped the 26-year-old earn a big paycheck. If Oliver tallies eight sacks this season, he receives a $500,000 bonus. And that incredible sack, his second on the matchup, did just that.

Oliver was not shy about trying to reach that bonus. Heading into Week 10 of the season, “I’ve got five sacks, I need three more to hit the incentive, so that’s the only thing on my mind. Everything after that is extra on top,” Oliver said, per Pro Football Talk.

“Anything past that is just good money, but that’s just where my head space is at to affect every game and cause havoc. One of my main goals is get Von [Miller] on the board, get guys on the board along with myself, give guys layups. If it’s not me getting the sack, just causing havoc and creating team success.”

Bills Fans & Analysts Initially Balked at Buffalo Giving Ed Oliver a Massive Extension

Back in June, the bulk of fans and analysts were flummoxed over the Bills decision to sign Oliver to a four-year, $68 million extension. Many believed that the former No. 9 overall pick from the 2019 NFL draft simply wasn’t living up to the expectations of a first-rounder.

The Bills preemptively picked up Oliver’s fifth-year option last April, which locked the University of Houston alum through the 2023 NFL season, and nearly doubled his salary to $10.7 million. However, it was largely assumed that the Bills would see how the defensive tackle performed in his contract year before deciding whether he’s worth a massive extension.

While some fans were excited to see the Bills continue to invest in Oliver, others couldn’t believe Buffalo shelled out so much money for such a consistently inconsistent player. The Buffalo News‘ Ryan O’Halloran called the move “a head-scratcher.”

Bills DT Ed Oliver said that when last season was over, he was exhausted due to things inside and outside the building. Said it proved to him that he can play through whatever is going on. pic.twitter.com/Auwaabla7s — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 6, 2023

However, Oliver never doubted that he earned the bag. “I don’t feel no pressure. I feel like I’m gonna outplay the contract to be honest,” Oliver told reporters, per ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg. “But that’s just the way I think. I just want to shut everybody up who said I was overpaid or something like that. Like, just sit back and watch.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane reiterated to reporters on Tuesday that he believes “the best football is still ahead” of Oliver and “it’s their job to help continue to develop him,” per Bills reporter Maddy Glab. Looks like the development program is working out great.

The Bills Have a Chance to Win the AFC East



The Bills, now 9-6, have a 75% chance of making the postseason and a 32% chance to win the AFC East, according to Next Gen Stats. While it wasn’t a pretty win over the Chargers, the offense committed three turnovers, Buffalo still got it done.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen finished against the Chargers completing 15-of-21 passes for 237 yards, one touchdown, one rushing score, and one interception. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who’s recorded zero catches in three of the past four games, stepped up with a huge performance. He recorded four receptions for 130 yards and touchdown.

With the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the day, the Bills now sit in sixth place in the AFC. Up next, the Bills face the New England Patriots in Week 17.