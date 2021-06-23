Emmanuel Sanders Sets Huge Goal for His First Season With the Bills

Emmanuel Sanders has some big aspirations for his first season with the Buffalo Bills.

One of the biggest offseason acquisitions for the Bills, the wide receiver is hoping to recreate the magic of his previous trips to the Super Bowl and believes he can help the Bills get over the hump in the upcoming season. The Bills also plan to make the 12-year veteran a key part of an air attack that was one of the best in the league last season.

Sanders Shares His Goals for 2021

As the Bills move through offseason activities and head toward training camp, Sanders has gotten the chance to work with Josh Allen and get more familiar with the offense. As Allen said via video conference this week, Sanders also been able to share with teammates his desire to make it back to the Super Bowl for what would be the fourth time in his career and snag a second win.

“He got the chance to talk to the team this morning. He got to share his story. But the thing that he said that stuck with me, was, ‘My first year, I went to the Super Bowl and I’ve been chasing it ever since,’” Allen said. “He’s been to three, he’s won one. But he wants another one.”

The Bills will likely look to Sanders to replace some of the production lost when John Brown left this offseason, and he still appears to have quite a bit left in the tank. Even at age 33, Sanders was able to catch 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

If he can help the Bills reach the Super Bowl, Sanders has the chance to recreate some of his big-game magic. The receiver was a key part of the Denver Broncos winning Super Bowl 50, leading the team with six catches and 83 yards on a team-high eight targets.

Bills Looking to Sanders

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said during the team’s mini-camp that they expect Sanders to fill an important role in the offense this season, and believe he can still be a versatile threat for the Bills.

“We’ll give him as much as he can handle, which to this point he’s been able to handle all the different spots that we put him in. I think his experiences will serve him well, and we’ll just take it day by day, in terms of the installation and the things we’re asking him to do and learn,” Daboll said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire.

Daboll added that Sanders’ flexibility will be an asset to the Bills, and they plan to line him up both on the outside and in the slot.

“He’s flexible in terms of being able to play inside and outside,” Daboll said.”He’s had a lot of experience, he’s played on a lot of different teams and in a lot of different systems. A skill set that that we like. We’ll put him in the mix, he’s a smart guy who’s been around for a while.”

