Bills 2-Time Pro Bowl WR Misses Practice Due to Personal Reasons

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was noticeably absent from practice on Friday, December 10. The two-time Pro Bowler was excused due to personal reasons, the Bills announced.

Head coach “Sean McDermott says #Bills taking it day-to-day with Emmanuel Sanders and personal reason that has him excused from practice today,” Bills reporter Jon Scott tweeted. “Wouldn’t say one way or the other whether or not it could affect playing Sunday.”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

While McDermott protected Sanders’ privacy, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Sanders is using a personal just one day after one of his former teammates and best friends, Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, suddenly died.

“Sanders played with Demaryius Thomas in Denver from 2014 through midway of 2018 season,” Scott tweeted. “Not sure this is the reason, but certainly have to believe the shocking news of Thomas’ death very emotional for Sanders.”

Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who spent nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, died on December 9, 2021, in his hometown of Roswell, Georgia. He was 33 years old. Police reported that Thomas’ cause of death stemmed from suffering a seizure in the shower at his home.

Sanders, 34, and Thomas, were both drafted into the NFL in 2010, and together, they helped quarterback Peyton Manning and the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Sanders Wrote a Moving Tribute to Thomas Following His Retirement

Thomas officially retired from the NFL in June, and following the announcement, Sanders posted a tribute to his longtime buddy on Instagram.

Sanders shared series of photos of the duo with his 675,000 followers on the social media app and captioned the pictures with a heartfelt message to Thomas.

Congrats @demaryiusthomas on a great career. Its been a blessing playing along side you bro. You are by far one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. What we’ve accomplished together goes down in history and will be hard to match. 1 of the only 3 duos (that i know of) to go over 3000 yards in single season and we brought home a SUPER BOWL together! 💪🏾🙏🏾 Blessed to have shared the best moments of my career with you. My brotha 4L.🤞🏾 1 LOVE 🤟🏾 #Thunder&Lightning.”

Twitter Filled With Tributes to Thomas From His Former Teammates & More

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021

Sanders is not the only NFL player struggling to process the death of their former teammate and friend. A continuous theme across the board when it came to honoring Thomas’ life on social media was that he was so much more than just an amazing football player — he was also a great man.

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

RIP #DemaryiusThomas. My heart is hurting right now. We'll never forget you my brother. — Steve Atwater (@SteveAtwater27) December 10, 2021

Former Bronco Tyler Polumbus tweeted, “DT sat with my son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88.”

This is who my friend was. Always Smiling. I love you DT #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/jL9jI0Qe93 — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 10, 2021

Thomas received an outpouring of love across the board — NFL players, fans, and analysts shared their moving messages to the former receiver. Players who were teammates with Thomas while he played with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and a very brief preseason stint with the New England Patriots, also paid tribute.

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

READ NEXT: Bucs QB Tom Brady Sends Rare Message to the Bills Before Week 14