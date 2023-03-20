Ex-Bills Safety, Special Teams Ace Leaves for Raiders in Free Agency

The Buffalo Bills brought back one veteran safety just before the start of free agency, and now have lost another one.

Veteran safety and special teams ace Jaquan Johnson is joining the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on March 20. Johnson came to the Bills as a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 and served mostly as a reserve, though started three games last season as both Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde lost time due to injuries.

Johnson had the potential to take on a more significant role had he remained with the Bills next season, but Poyer ended up re-signing with the team in a surprise move that may have contributed to pushing Johnson off the roster.

Jaquan Johnson Could Play Bigger Role in Las Vegas