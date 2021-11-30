3 Key Bills Players Return to Practice, Huge Game Changer for MNF

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the top teams in the NFL heading into Week 13, however, one of the biggest worries for the team is consistency. The Bills are feast or famine, crushing the opposition by 30 points or losing to one of the worst teams in the entire league.

Buffalo is looking to right those wrongs, and finally, win two games in a row this season. After a dominant 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving, the Bills will look to keep that momentum going at Orchard Park on December 6, when they take on the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

The Bills revealed some major news pertaining to the Bills lineup on Tuesday, announcing that two key members of their offensive line, Spencer Brown and Jon Feliciano, returned to practice, as did defensive tackle Star Lotuelei.

Starting defensive tackle Lotulelei missed the past three weeks after being placed on COVID/reserve, and Brown, the Bills’ starting offensive right tackle missed two weeks for the same reason.

Spencer Brown & Star Lotulelei are officially off the Covid list! Jon Feliciano back at practice too! Live look at that smug prick Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/bT8svqM8aQ — Crazy Bills Fan (@CrazyBillsFan) November 30, 2021

“It’s huge to be able to get Star back,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said, per Syracuse.com. “We missed him for sure. It was good to see him in the building, it’s been awhile. He looks good and hopefully he can progress each day this week and we can have him for the ballgame on Monday night.”

Feliciano Suffered a Calf Injury During Week 8

Feliciano, the Bills No. 1 guard, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury against the Miami Dolphins on November 6.

With the 29-year-old returning to practice on Tuesday, the team has 21 days to elevate him back to the active roster, but it’s largely expected for Feliciano to be on the field during the Bills’ marquee matchup against the Patriots.

Buffalo will need all the help they can get before taking on the Patriots, as head coach Bill Belichick’s team is currently on a six-game win streak, and sit in first place atop the AFC East.

McDermott & Frazier Have Confidence in Dane Jackson Stepping in for Tre’Davious White

The Bills took a devastating blow during their win against the Saint as their top cornerback, Tre’Davious White, suffered an ACL in the second quarter, and will remain out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

In his place, Dane Jackson stepped up to the plate. The backup cornerback has received nods of confidence from head coach Sean McDermott and Frazier.

Bills Wire reporter Maddy Glab tweeted on Tuesday, “Leslie Frazier says he doesn’t know if there’s a way to quantify how much Tre’Davious White means to Buffalo’s defense…says it will be some big shoes to fill and Dane Jackson has the opportunity to be the next man up.”

“Sean McDermott says Dane Jackson has always had the Bills DNA in terms of being gritty and tough,” Glab continued. “McDermott adds they have a lot of confidence in him.”

