Former Bills Pro Bowl Tackle Finds New Home with Chicago Bears

The investment that the Buffalo Bills made in an undrafted tight end nearly two decades ago is still paying dividends — though this time, it’s with the Chicago Bears.

All-Pro tackle Jason Peters, 39, is making his third stop in the NFL after finalizing a deal with the Chicago Bears. Peters is expected to provide depth for the Bears offensive line, while Bills fans are forced to play “what if” the team hadn’t let the potential Hall of Famer slip away.

Peters Signs with Chicago

As Nick Shook of NFL.com reported, Peters agreed to terms with Chicago and has the chance to play an important role for an injury-struck Bears offensive line. The team has just two healthy starters after Teven Jenkins and James Daniels were injured during training camp and Germain Ifedi was placed on the physically unable to perform list back in July.

As Shook noted, Peters has the chance to reunite with offensive line coach Juan Castillo, who worked work Peters during his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Peters said earlier this year that he planned to continue his career and play a mentoring role.

