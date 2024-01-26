Bills WR’s Mom Sounds Off on ‘Disrespect’ Toward Gabe Davis

The Buffalo Bills‘ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round was a heartbreaker. For wide receiver Gabe Davis, who could only watch the game from the sidelines, it was understandably rough.

Two years ago, Davis broke an NFL playoff record by catching four touchdowns against the Chiefs during the infamous “13 seconds” collapse. After injuring his knee during the Bills regular-season finale, Davis couldn’t participate in this year’s showdown.

Making matters worse, a video was posted on X, that showed Davis arguing with fans after the defeat. “Sit the f*** down. You can’t even run a route right,” a man at Highmark Stadium shouted to Davis. “Get the f*** outta here.” The 24-year-old receiver is seen yelling back, but his words can’t be heard.

After the video went viral, Davis’ mother, Alana Davis, shared her strong thoughts on this unfortunate interaction. She reposted a message that called the hecklers, “Loser entitled fans acting like scumbags,” and defended her son. Alana claimed the receiver was sticking up for kicker Tyler Bass, who missed the game-tying field goal.

“Yea. Sums it up. He was taking up for Bass btw. My son was gutted he couldn’t be out there,” Alana posted. “These guys sacrifice so much for the game. It’s ok to be upset but these players don’t deserve this disrespect. Disgusted.”

While Davis is a polarizing figure in Buffalo, as many lament his inability to become a true WR2, these fans were out of line. Alana reposted a message from Batavia Daily’s Ajay Cybulski who wrote, “This is a bad look by #BillsMafia. Even if you’re upset with an outcome doesn’t mean you have to take it out on a guy who’s not even out there and has been important the last four years.”

Alana hated that a fight with fans might be one of Davis’ final memories at Highmark Stadium. The four-year veteran is set to become a free agent in March.

Davis’ mom posted, “And to think it was probably his last night on that field 💔 and he was gutted he couldn’t be out there! We hated how it all ended! He gave it his all these past 4 years! HIS ALL!! No matter the outcome, this disrespect is unacceptable.”

Her post was met with strongly mixed reactions. While she received a ton of support, “He came up clutch for Buffalo so many times,” one man responded, others refuted her claim. One man balked at Davis giving “His all” and noted how Davis “had 30 less receptions IN 4 YEARS than [Dallas Cowboys wide receiver] CeeDee Lamb had this year. Yall be gassing up average players so hard.”

Alana clapped back, “Yea. You read that right. His ALL with what he was given. Give him the same amount of targets and see what he does. He can’t throw himself the ball.”

Gabe Davis Anticipates Entering Free Agency, Open to Returning to Buffalo Next Season

Davis, the Bills fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, doesn’t know what the future holds, but if there’s a chance to remain in Buffalo, he’d take it.

Speaking to reporters on January 22, “Always open to coming back I mean this is my first place, I’ve been with the Bills for the past four years,” Davis said. “I love Buffalo, I love everything about it. But again, I feel like definitely gotta go to March and see also the other options as well, I feel like that’s the business side of it and I gotta take advantage of it.”

The Bills have 21 pending free agents and enter the offseason approximately $43 million over the cap. While no one questions Davis’ work ethic, he was underwhelming this year. He finished the regular season catching 45-of-81 targets for 746 yards and 7 touchdowns.

According to Spotrac.com, Davis is predicted to earn a four-year, $54 million contract, which would price him out of Buffalo. While Davis is beloved by teammates, he was voted team captain this past season, the UCF alum might be playing for a new franchise next year.