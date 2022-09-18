Bills Receive Grim Update on Breakout WR’s Injury: NFL Insider

After completely owning the Los Angeles Rams during the NFL season opener, the Buffalo Bills face another tough opponent, one of their biggest AFC rivals, the Tennessee Titans, in yet another primetime game.

Unfortunately, for the Bills, it seems highly likely they will play their home opener without breakout wide receiver, Gabriel Davis. Losing Davis would be a huge blow to the Bills’ offense, as he’s firmly established himself as the No. 2 receiver behind two-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs.

Davis, who famously caught four touchdown passes during Buffalo’s heartbreaking playoff against the Chiefs last season, and caught quarterback Josh Allen‘s first scoring pass of the 2022 NFL season again the Rams, suddenly popped up on the team’s injury report on Saturday with an ankle injury.

Saturday injury report pic.twitter.com/9uRZFx32lR — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 17, 2022

On Sunday, September 18, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo offered more insight on Davis’ mysterious injury. Garafolo tweeted, “Davis suffered an ankle sprain on a non-contact play in practice yesterday. Team not ruling him out and holding out hope but he’s very much in question for the game against the #Titans.”

While speaking to fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday, Garafolo revealed a grim update on the Bills’ former fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. Garofolo said that it “sounds to me like he’s more toward the doubtful side of questionable.”

Davis Was Named A ‘Guaranteed Riser’for the 2022 NFL Season

Gabe Davis has officially arrived 😁 pic.twitter.com/DnOUrO0w4Z — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 9, 2022

While two-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs is Allen’s No. 1 wide receiver, Davis has firmly cemented himself as his No. 2. Following Davis’ breakout performance in the playoffs last season, the expectations this year for the 23-year-old receiver are incredibly high.

NFL Network’s Adam Schein named Davis as one of his “guaranteed risers” for the 2022 NFL Season.

“No Cole Beasley? No Emmanuel Sanders? No problem. It is Gabriel Davis’ time to play Robin to Stefon Diggs’ Batman,” Schein wrote. “And shoot, sometimes the Boy Wonder will take the leading role. Remember the last time we saw these Bills in action? Davis posted a playoff-record four touchdown catches, finishing with eight total grabs for 201 yards in a narrow loss to the Chiefs. This guy’s the truth, with 18 touchdowns in 37 career games (including the playoffs). He’s a big-bodied deep threat with stellar hands. No wonder his quarterback loves him.”

The Gabriel Davis breakout season is off to a GREAT start for fantasy football managers:pic.twitter.com/JGRax8zXAy — Moody (@EricNMoody) September 9, 2022

Allen and Davis appeared to pick up right where they left while playing against the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 1. Davis played in 57 of 58 of the team’s offensive snaps, caught Allen’s first touchdown pass of the game, and finished the night with four receptions for 88 yards.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show last month, Davis said he felt incredibly confident heading into the this season because he has Allen as a teammate.

“Josh is a competitor. He wants to win,” Davis told Eisen. “He comes into the huddle and calls that play, you’re ready to go. Everybody in that huddle and on the sideline has trust in him to lead this team to a victory. So, every time he calls a play, and as soon as we break it’s like, ‘Alright we’re gonna make something happen.’ 17 is a guy you can trust to make that happen.”

The Bills are 9.5-Point Favorites to Defeat the Titans on Monday Night Football

While it’s unclear who will start in Davis’ spot if he’s officially ruled out, could be veteran receiver Jake Kumerow or rookie Khalil Shakir, the Bills enter Monday Night Football as 9.5-point favorites to beat the Titans.

Part of the reason the Bills are so highly favored to win is due to the fact Tennesse was stunned by the Giants in a 21-20 upset in Week 1 after being up 13-0 at halftime. Titans kicker Randy Bullock had a chance to win the game but missed a 57-yard field goal as time expired.

Over the past four games Buffalo has played Tennessee, they’re tied 2-2, but in their most recent tilt last season, the Titans entered the game as 6-point underdogs and defeated Buffalo 34-31.