Bills: ‘Extremely Dangerous’ WR Could Steal Cole Beasley’s Spot, B/R

Buffalo Bills absolutely dominated during their third and final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. With quarterback Josh Allen taking the field during the first half, an unexpected wide receiver, Gabriel Davis, was thrust into the spotlight.

Davis, 22, caught the first touchdown pass on August 28. Allen threw a 31-yard bullet to the 2020 fourth-round pick out of UCF, giving the Bills the lead in the early part of the first quarter.

While Buffalo was playing an Aaron Rodgers-less Packers team, Saturday’s game still served as a first preview of the 2021 Bills team, which was impressive to say the least. With Davis showing serious talent, he caught all five passes he was targeted for 75 yards, the Bills’ depth at wide receiver makes the team “extremely dangerous,” according to Bleacher Report‘s Brad Gagnon.

“It was enough to make you forget first-team All-Pro Stefon Diggs wasn’t on the field, and enough to cause you to wonder if Davis just might have the ability to replace John Brown and earn more looks than Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders in 2021,” Gagnon wrote.

Davis “has the quickness and separation skills to become an NFL starter,” Gagnon continued. “We saw glimpses of that throughout his rookie year, and he looks as though he’s made a lot of progress in his first proper NFL offseason. If Davis keeps rising and everyone else remains on track for the Bills, that offense could be unstoppable this season.”

Allen Proved Why He Earned a $253 Million Contract Extension on Saturday

This angle of Josh Allen’s 31-yard TD to Gabriel Davis 🔥 (via @psmith023) pic.twitter.com/7V584v3Fum — Overtime (@overtime) August 28, 2021

Making the game easier for all the wide receivers on the Bills roster, the fact that Allen is an incredibly versatile and accurate pass thrower. The franchise star completed his first eight passes on Saturday, going 10-of-11 on the opening drive, which ended in a 31-yard touchdown to Davis.

Allen continued to dominate against an Aaron Rodger-less Packers team, finishing 20-for-26 on passing, 194 yards, and two touchdowns. Allen finished his day with a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that ended on a 3-yard touchdown with running back Zack Moss.

Allen Says Not to ‘Overreact’ to Preseason Success, But 2021 Looks Promising for a Super Bowl Run

Nothing we love more than Josh Allen on the run. 📺: WIVB + NFLN + The Bills App pic.twitter.com/rF2Ypcekn3 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2021

While Bills fans in attendance at Orchard Park started chanting “MVP” after his first touchdown pass on Saturday, the 25-year-old quarterback wants everyone to settle down.

“It’s preseason so we’re not going to overreact,” Allen said, per 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes, acknowledging that nothing matters until the team can show up in the regular season against actual starters.

In fact, if it was up to Allen, the team wouldn’t play any preseason games, according to Spectrum TV’s Ted Goldberg.

Last season, due to COVID-19, the NFL canceled all preseason games. When asked how they liked having 3 preseason games this season, Bills safety Micah Hyde said, “I liked last year,” with Allen agreeing, “Same,” he said.

