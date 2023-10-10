Giants Coach Brian Daboll Sends No-Frills Message to Bills Ahead of Week 6

The Buffalo Bills (3-2) are looking to bounce back big time following their 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, and the team will see several familiar faces when they host the New York Giants (1-4) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

Week 6 marks Bills’ former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll‘s first return to Orchard Park since he left to become the head coach of the Giants. Daboll was named AP’s 2022 NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Giants to an unlikely playoff run last season, but his team is off to a disastrous start in 2023.

While many expected this homecoming game to elicit some special memories for Daboll, as he remains a beloved figure in Western New York, the 48-year-old wasn’t quite feeling loquacious during a press conference on October 9, one day after the Giants’ 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins, during which quarterback Daniel Jones, was who sacked six times, suffered a neck injury.

Brian Daboll talks about how the Giants can fix their offensive line issues at this point in the season: "I think we've had quite different roster lineups relative to the offensive line and it's something we're working on to improve and we'll continue to do that." pic.twitter.com/3C72f4gJFR — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 9, 2023

“It’s the next game,” he said. “I’ve been in this league a long time, played against a lot of different teams that I’ve worked for, players I’ve coached. [I have] a tremendous amount of respect of the Buffalo Bills organization, [team owner] Terry Pegula, [general manager] Brandon Beane, all their coaches and players.

“But our focus is always on us first and foremost, getting ready to play a game. They’re a really good team, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Buffalo enters Sunday Night Football as 14.5-point favorites to defeat the Giants. While Daboll said Jones is “feeling better’ and he’s “optimistic” their QB1 will be able to play on Sunday, if he is unable to suit up, former Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be in line to start.

During his tenure in Buffalo, between 2015 and 2017, Taylor started 43 games, recording a total of 8,857 passing yards, and 51 touchdowns, along with 1,575 rush yards and 14 rushing scores.

Sean McDermott Exuded Confidence in Brian Daboll

Following their sluggish performance against the Jaguars, Bills head coach Sean McDermott wasn’t exactly in high spirits while addressing the media on Monday, but he only had positive things to say when asked about facing Daboll.

“I’m happy for Brian,” McDermott said. “He seems extremely happy. He’s earned that head-coaching opportunity and did a fabulous job in Year 1. A lot of their staff over there was with us, including Joe Schoen who does an amazing job as general manager… They’re in good hands.”

As for how he thinks his former offensive coordinator will fare with so many starters down — in addition to Jones’ injury, the Giants have been without running back Saquon Barkley (high ankle sprain) and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas for the past three games, McDermott offered him full confidence.

“Coach Daboll, he’s been around the league a long time,” McDermott said. “He’s worked at multiple places at the college and pro level. I’m sure he’s going to do a phenomenal job leading that group through it. We all go through injuries. It’s part of the league, part of the journey through the season, and you’ve got to find a way through it.”

The Bills are Also Banged Up Heading into Week 6

ESPN's @danorlovsky7 on how the #Bills can overcome the rash of injuries this season🔊⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pRlQFumjtA — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) October 10, 2023



After the Bills lost cornerback Tre’Davious White to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4, Buffalo will be without All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (fractured leg) and starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (torn pectoral) for the foreseeable future after they went down in Week 5.

McDermott also revealed that both starting tight ends, Dawson Knox (wrist) and their 2023 first-round pick, Dalton Kincaid (concussion), are questionable.

On a positive note, McDermott said Christian Benford (shoulder) Greg Rousseau (foot), and Shaq Lawson (toe) are “improving” and considered day-to-day leading into Week 6. If those three are able to start, and edge rusher Von Miller is able to take a larger share of the snaps, the Bills defense will get a huge boost.