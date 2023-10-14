Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Posts Strong Message Ahead of Bills Matchup

The Buffalo Bills‘ matchup against the the New York Giants in Week 6 is expected to be a blowout. The Bills are 14-point favorites to defeat the Giants, a team looking toward backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to start with Daniel Jones (neck) out.

Taylor is no stranger to Buffalo. The veteran played for the Bills between 2015 and 2017, during which he started 43 games, recording a total of 8,857 passing yards and 51 touchdowns, along with 1,575 rush yards and 14 rushing scores.

In 2018, the Bills traded Taylor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a third-round pick. The Baltimore Ravens’ former sixth-round pick from the 2011 NFL draft went on to play for the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans before signing a two-year, $11 million contract to be the Giants backup in 2022.

Taylor is lauded as one the best backups in the league, and while the Pro Bowler faces an uphill battle against his former team on Sunday Night Football, he’s ready to pull out all the stops. Taylor posted a strong message on Instagram on October 12, quoting Jay Z’s “Where I’m From.”

The 34-year-old shared several photos from his late-game appearance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, during which he completed 9-of-12 passes for 86 yards and wrote,”‘Faced with immeasurable odds, still I gave straight bets’… #Keep2triving.”

Taylor’s message got Giants fans pumped for his time to shine. One fan commented, “Next man up show the world who tf you are! #nyg,” while another person wrote, “Buffalo Revenge Game Master class Incoming 🐶🤧.”

With a depleted offensive line that’s allowed 30 sacks this season, along a total of 17 players appearing on the Giants injury report on Thursday, Taylor will need to be heroic in order to pull off an upset in Buffalo.

Taylor hasn’t made a start since 2021, but Giants head coach Brian Daboll exuded confidence in their backup. “Tyrod’s a pro, “Daboll told reporters on Friday.

“He comes out every day and approaches it the right way in the backup situation but he always approaches it as if he’s the starter. He’s had a good week. He’s prepared well, but he does that every week.”

Tyrod Taylor Says He’s Got ‘Mad Love’ for Buffalo

Bills Mafia will forever have love for Taylor, as he helped lead the franchise to their first playoff game since 1999 during his final season in Buffalo. Trading Taylor also helped the team move up the ladder to draft quarterback Josh Allen in 2018.

Taylor looks back fondly on his time in Orchard Park. “I got mad love for Buffalo. Got great memories there,” he told the New York Post on October 12. “Was able to I guess change the culture… They had some down years in the organization, and I was able to help shift that along with a number of other guys that helped that season.”

Now, Taylor is ready to give the Giants a much-needed boost. “It’s about proving yourself every time you get a chance,” he said. “Every time you get an opportunity, make sure you’re making the most of it. I think [in my career] I’ve been able to do that.”

Sean McDermott Is Not Sleeping on the Giants During This ‘Revenge’ Game

With so many former Bills staff and players returning to Highmark Stadium this weekend, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters this has all the makings of a “revenge” game in Buffalo.

“We’re gonna get their A-game,” McDermott told Steve Tasker on Friday. “That’s how this works when you go up against your former team in some ways.

“We have a lot of respect for them. Coach Daboll has done a great job, earned that job, had 10 wins last year. (Former Bills exec turned Giants general manager) Joe Schoen, the same thing, he earned that job and he did a great job in Buffalo in the years he was here. We’re just very supportive of them and what they’re trying to get done. But at the same time, we play each other. We gotta have a great week of practice and get ready for Sunday night.”