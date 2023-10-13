Hailee Steinfeld Joins Bills QB Josh Allen’s ‘Boys Night’ at Sabres Game

The Buffalo Bills supported the city’s hockey team on Thursday, October 12, as quarterback Josh Allen, backup Kyle Allen, safety Damar Hamlin, and wide receiver Gabe Davis attended the Buffalo Sabres’ home opener at the KeyBank Center.

The Bills official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, captioned a video of the players at the game, “Boys night out at the hockey rink,” but Allen’s girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld, was also in attendance.

While the New York Rangers destroyed the Sabres 5-1, fans were excited to see the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star in a luxury suite next to Allen, the latter of whom was rocking Alex Tuch’s No. 89 jersey and a black Sabres hat.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen today pic.twitter.com/4ek48R9AWi — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) October 13, 2023

Steinfeld, who was spotted at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the Bills “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, has been spending a lot of time in Western New York lately, as she also attended Bills kicker Tyler Bass and fianceé Ryan Tuten‘s engagement party a few weeks ago.

The 26-year-old “Love Myself” singer was at Highmark Stadium in a luxury suite with the quarterback’s family as Buffalo defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in Week 2. Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. Buffalo defeated the Dolphins 48-20.

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked dating rumors in May, and have kept things pretty low-key after photos of their Mexican getaway went viral before the start of training camp in July.

Allen first broke his silence on dating Steinfeld during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” The show’s hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. When co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Josh Allen Is Taking an Extra Cautious Approach Against the Giants in Week 6

The Bills’ upcoming matchup against the New York Giants is not just a homecoming for the team’s former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, but also former exec Joe Schoen, three coaches, and eight players.

With so many members of the Giants franchise intimately familiar with Buffalo’s inner workings, Allen is switching things up ahead of Week 6. “They know a lot of our offense; it’s basically the same offense,” the 27-year-old told reporters on October 11.

“In terms of code words, we’re going to have to change some things,” Allen said, “because I’m sure those DBs and people have heard what we’ve said. Maybe they’ve switched it, I don’t know. So, we’ll see.”

Former Bills players expected to be active in Week 6 include defensive end Boogie Basham, defensive back Nick McCloud, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, running back Matt Breida, punter Jamie Gillan, and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who’s set to start on Sunday with start Daniel Jones (neck) officially ruled out.

The team the #Bills had in 2017 required a QB that rarely made mistakes to allow LeSean McCoy and their defense to win them games. Tyrod Taylor fit that role perfectly. I'm forever grateful for that while completely understanding why the #Bills moved on from him in 2018. pic.twitter.com/WN73zA80DY — Hänsel (@UberHansen) October 13, 2023

Wide receiver Cole Beasley was designed to return from IR on October 10, but it’s unclear if he’ll be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Tight end Tommy Sweeney is still on IR.

Of course, the familiarity goes both ways. “In terms of what they’re doing, it’s a lot of what we used to do,” Allen said of the Giants.

The Bills are Massive Favorites to Defeat the Giants in Week 6



After a disappointing 25-20 loss to the Jaguars in London, the Bills are excited for a legit home game on Sunday Night Football, which should be a much more fun game for Steinfeld and fans to watch. In fact, it should be a blowout win.

While the Bills’ defense will be without cornerback Tre’Davious White (Achilles tear), All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano (fractured leg), and starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pectoral tear), Buffalo is considered 14-point favorites to defeat the Giants.

“You can’t replace [Milano, Jones and White],” Allen said. “It’s hard to have somebody come in and be just as good as them. But I think this front office has done a good job of picking the guys that we’ve picked and this coaching staff is going to do a good job of coaching these guys and putting them in positions where they can succeed. So, it’s next man up.”