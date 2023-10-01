Photo of Hailee Steinfeld With Bills QB Josh Allen’s Mom Goes Viral

While quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (2-1) prepared for their Week 4 matchup against the undefeated Miami Dolphins, his mother, LaVonne Allen, spent some quality time with her son’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld.

The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star was spotted cheering for the Bills in a luxury suit at Highmark Stadium with the quarterback’s family as the Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in Week 2, and now, Steinfeld is getting game day ready with Mrs. Allen.

On Saturday, September 30, Steinfeld went shopping with Allen’s mother at Leveled Up Buffalo, a popular fan store located in East Aurora. The two ladies posed for a photo with the store’s owner, who shared the picture on Instagram.

The photo quickly went viral on social media, as eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that Steinfeld was rocking a Wyoming sweatshirt around her shoulders, which is a nod to Allen’s alma mater.

Hailee shopping with Josh Allen's mom pic.twitter.com/UYSsIEnJCZ — haileesteinfeldsupremecy (@haiz100) September 30, 2023

After photos of Allen and Steinfeld’s Mexican getaway went viral ahead of the start of training camp in July, the couple has kept things ultra low-key. Allen first broke his silence on dating Steinfeld during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.”

The show’s hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. When co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Josh Allen Went Jewelry Shopping With Hailee Steinfeld in Toronto

Before Steinfeld was spotted shopping LaVonne Allen, the Oscar-nominated actress was spotted jewelry shopping with the Bills quarterback in Toronto.

HAILEE AND JOSH AT THE JEWERLY STORE ???? pic.twitter.com/TlnLKdHjYo — user838474838482848 (@user849493949) September 21, 2023

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked dating rumors in May, so fans jumping to conclusions that they’re ring shopping seems premature. The Bills’ $258 million star, who is featured in several national commercials, and recently signed a multiyear endorsement deal with PepsiCo, can afford to buy expensive jewelry on a whim. Steinfeld could’ve been helping Allen pick out a gift for his mom.

On the most recent DeuxMoi podcast episode, the hosts said the picture of the pair shopping for jewelry was taken before the season started. Allen was in Canada with his backup quarterback, Kyle Allen, earlier this month. Chef Danny McCallum shared a photo on Instagram of the two Allens at Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse in Toronto on September 2.

Home Field Advantage Gives Buffalo a Boost vs. Dolphins

The Bills’ divisional matchup against the Dolphins is arguably the must-watch game of Week 4, and fans can expect to see Steinfeld back at Highmark Stadium for the Dolpins matchup.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown posted, “DraftKings has the #Bills installed as a 2.5 point favorite at home for the showdown with the #Dolphins… That’s essentially what home field is worth these days. Vegas sees the two teams as equals.”

Buffalo plays better in Orchard Park, especially against the Dolphins. USA Today‘s Skip Snow pointed out, “The Bills have won 9 of the last 10 meetings and 7 in a row played in Buffalo.”

The last time the Dolphins traveled to Buffalo, they were eliminated from the playoffs in a 34-31 defeat.