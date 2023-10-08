Hailee Steinfeld Cheers for Bills QB Josh Allen in London [PHOTO]

While quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (3-1) took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, October 8, his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, was there to cheer him on.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the jumbotron showed that F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, Allen’s close friend, was there to support the team across the pond, and sitting right next to him, Steinfeld in sunglasses rocking red and blue Bills gear.

hailee steinfeld and daniel ricciardo today pic.twitter.com/GS2SixFLbA — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) October 8, 2023

This isn’t the first time Steinfeld has attended one of Allen’s games. The “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star was spotted cheering for the Bills in a luxury suit at Highmark Stadium with the quarterback’s family as Buffalo defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in Week 2.

Ahead of Buffalo’s Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, she went shopping with LaVonne Allen, Josh’s mother, to pick up some Bills gear. The Bills defeated the Dolphins 48-20.

Hopefully, Steinfeld’s presence in London gives the team some good luck as Buffalo lost several players to injuries in the first half, and was down 11-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Allen and Steinfeld first sparked dating rumors in May, but after photos of their Mexican getaway went viral before the start of training camp in July, the couple has kept things ultra low-key.

Allen first broke his silence on dating Steinfeld during an August 2 appearance on “Pardon My Take.” The show’s hosts referred to Steinfeld as his girlfriend multiple times and Allen didn’t correct them. When co-host Eric Sollenberger suggested, “You could have worse headlines written about you than ‘Makes out with girlfriend,'” Allen replied: “That’s true.”

Josh Allen Admitted He was Tired After Traveling to London

During Allen’s first press conference in London, Allen discussed the team’s plan to force themselves to stay awake on Friday so they can quickly adjust to the new time zone. “I’m not gonna lie,” I’m tired right now,” Allen said on October 6.

“Didn’t get much sleep on the plane. Basically went straight to meetings and practice,” he continued. “We’ve been listening to our sports science staff that’s in-house and trusting what they’re saying, and just making sure that our body clocks are aligned with the time zone here. Just trying to get as much ready as we can to go on Sunday.”

Josh Allen says he’s exhausted after the travel over to the UK. He’s leaned on British coffee and said he’s “caffeined out.” pic.twitter.com/gBtOWVZyff — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) October 6, 2023

While Allen is admittedly dragging right now, he’s combatting the tiredness with lots of caffeine. “I’m not a coffee guy, but coffee’s real here. It’s pretty dang good. I’m caffeined-out right now – sweating a little bit,” Allen said. “But ya know, our guys are telling us to stay up today… because we don’t want to be waking up at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning.”

Bills Mafia was concerned after hearing Allen’s statement, especially since the Jaguars have had the benefit of being in London for nearly two weeks, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium in October 1. While that can be an advantage for the Jaguars, spending that much time away from home can come with its own difficulties.

Stefon Diggs Called Josh Allen a ‘Sleepy Head’

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wasn’t worried about the time zone change. He told reporters on Friday, “I’m not a huge sleeper. I don’t need too much rest. I’ll be up throughout the night,” he said.

“I don’t care when I play, where I play. I just go out there and try to go hoop. I’m fine. I’m ready to go…. It’s no big deal to me. ‘Sleepy head’ (Allen) does need to get his rest. He was tired this morning, so I look forward to him making the turn and getting some rest a little bit.”