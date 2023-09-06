Former Bills Veteran’s Wife Posts Message Following Abrupt Release

The Buffalo Bills made several difficult decisions while cutting their roster down to the 53-man limit last week, and one of the hardest goodbyes was to guard Ike Boettger.

After failing to make the active roster, Boettger, who’s played for the Bills since 2018, was largely expected to be re-signed to the practice squad. Buffalo Fanatics editor-in-chief Zach Vaughn posted, “Boettger is gonna be on the PS or I’ll be an animal’s Uncle,” while The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia wrote that “it would not be a surprise” to see the veteran back on the practice squad, especially since he’s not subject to waivers.

However, the Bills signed 16 players to the practice squad and Boettger was not one of them. While Buffalo will continue to tinker with their roster throughout the season, based on the Instagram message posted by the guard’s wife, Katie Boettger, his time in Orchard Park is done.

Katie shared several photos of her husband and two children in Bills gear on September 4 and wrote, “We closed this chapter the past week and as I sit here and reflect on our time there, all I really think about is how blessed we’ve been! Buffalo became home *away from home* for us and it’s truly filled with amazing people. The friendships, community, team, women’s organization, etc are truly something special.

“Our first home together as a married couple, first OB/appointments, a pandemic, injuries, recoveries, healing, witnessing incredible miracles, growing our faith, strengthening our marriage, concerts, holiday parties, GNOs, Bible studies, crazy snow storms, and more crazy snowstorms are just some of the things we got to experience during our time in Buffalo! Thank you to the coaches, other wives, and community for a great chapter in our lives 🙌🏼♥️.”

The comments section filled with well-wishes. Micah Hyde’s wife Amanda wrote, “🥹♥️ we love you guys so much,” while Dawson Knox’s girlfriend Alex Seefeldt added, “❤️😭🥹 love y’all.” Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s wife Hayley commented, “Love you so very much. We were beyond blessed to have you!! You and Ike are the absolute best ❤️💙.”

Ike Boettger Was Predicted to Be One of the ‘Toughest Cuts’



While one of Buffalo’s first offseason decisions was to re-sign Boettger, the 6-foot-6 Iowa alum looked to be the odd man out after the Bills went on to sign former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to a three-year, $23 million deal, and former Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl champ, David Edwards.

The Bills also drafted Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, who ultimately earned the starting right guard position over veteran Ryan Bates.

With those additions, The Buffalo News‘ analyst Jay Skurski predicted Boettger would be “one of the toughest cuts” for the Bills. “He’s a favorite in the locker room and should be back to 100% after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in December 2021 – an injury that basically cost him all of last season.”

Here's the play where #Bills Ike Boettger suffers a left leg injury. Broadcast said Achilles & that he was ruled out of the game. Usually, not a good sign & mechanism seen in the video, stepping back suddenly leading to an eccentric contraction supports the report. pic.twitter.com/MpcREN4pmW — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 26, 2021

Boettger’s been through an arduous journey over the past two seasons. He missed most of last year after getting injured in Week 16 of the 2021 season, just minutes into the second quarter of the Bills’ 33-21 win over the New England Patriots. The next day, MRI results revealed Boettger tore his left Achilles tendon and would require season-ending surgery.

Before getting injured, Boettger had made 15 game appearances (10 starts) and earned a 59.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the 2021 NFL season.

Ike Boettger Had a Visit With the Indianapolis Colts

The 28-year-old is still looking for a team for the 2023 NFL season. On Tuesday, September 5, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted that Boettger visited with the Indianapolis Colts, however, he remains a free agent.

Boettger could also join the long list of former Bills players who’ve headed to the Meadowlands ever since former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took over as head coach of the New York Giants last offseason.

Bleacher Report‘s Alex Ballentine wrote, “There aren’t a lot of great options at the position on the market, but the Giants might want to give Ike Boettger a call. He isn’t a world-beater by any stretch, but he did make 17 starts for the Bills when Giants head coach Daboll was there.

Boettger isn’t a road-grader in the run game, but he gave up only one sack between the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined, according to PFF. In other words, he could fill in at either guard position and the Giants’ pass protection shouldn’t collapse.”