Insider Sheds Light on Stefon Diggs’ Future With Bills After Cryptic Post

‘He Does This a Lot’

Appearing on SportsCenter on March 18, Graziano said insiders around the NFL believe that Diggs meant nothing serious by his post and that he will not be leaving the Bills.

“Calling around about this to people close to the situation, most of what I got back was, ‘This is Stefon Diggs, he does this a lot and ultimately they’ve been able to patch it up every time with Buffalo,'” Graziano said, via Bleacher Report. “As of now my expectation is that he’s on this year’s Bills.”

As Bleacher Report noted, Diggs is under contract with the Bills through the 2027 season and set to make $18.5 million next season. The team, which entered the offseason with a tight salary cap situation, would take on a significant chunk of dead cap if they were to trade or release Diggs.

Diggs himself has fed into some of the uncertainty around his status with the team, telling reporters after the conclusion of last season that his future with the Bills was out of his hands.

“I don’t know,” Diggs said when a reporter asked if he will be with the Bills next season. “I feel like as far as with the money and all that type of stuff, I can’t control none of that. It’s a long offseason in front of me. As far as what the future holds, I don’t have any surprises for you right now.”

At the same time, Diggs has done his part to quell any speculation that he is unhappy in Buffalo. Speaking to reporter Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on February 8, Diggs said he’s made it clear that he wants to finish out his career with the Bills.

“Yeah, I mean I told (the media) interview after interview I wanted to retire a Bill,” Diggs said.

Trade Rumors Persist Around Stefon Diggs

Despite the insistence from Diggs that he is happy in Buffalo and the salary cap situation that makes a trade a near impossibility, analysts have still speculated that he could be a trade target. Nick Faria of Pro Football Network suggested that the Bills could deal Diggs to the Washington Commanders, while Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed that he could be traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Dallas Cowboys have also been a popular trade suggestion as the move would reunite Diggs with his younger brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. But SI.com’s Mike Fisher spoke to a source close to the team who said rumors of a Diggs trade are, “More bull*** than ever!”